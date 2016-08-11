* S.Korea intervention seen 'heavy' for 1,100/dlr -traders
* Wednesday's intervention estimated at some $2 bln -traders
* Yuan steady; firm midpoint on 1-yr devaluation anniversary
* Singapore dollar slips on growth forecast cut
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 11 The South Korean won on
Thursday slid to around the psychologically important 1,100 per
dollar level as traders cited "heavy" intervention, while the
Malaysia ringgit led losses among emerging Asian currencies on
falling oil prices.
China's yuan, however, was steady as the central
bank set its daily guidance rate firmer on what is the first
anniversary of its surprise devaluation of the currency.
Traders said South Korean foreign exchange authorities were
spotted weakening the won "aggressively", causing
them to rush to unwind bets on further appreciation.
On Wednesday, according to the traders, authorities
intervened and spent an estimated $2 billion when the won hit a
near 15-month high of 1,091.8.
"The authorities are seen trying to defend the critical
point of 1,100 and slow down the won's appreciation pace," said
Yuna Park, currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in
Seoul.
Before Wednesday, the won had been weaker than 1,100 to the
dollar since late June 2015.
"But the trend of a stronger won remains intact as ample
global liquidity is likely to keep seeking won-denominated
assets, Park said. "The authorities are unlikely to reverse the
direction."
She said the won could strengthen to as firm as 1,060 in the
second half.
Reflecting such expectations, the won pared some of earlier
losses to return back to levels firmer than 1,100.
The South Korean currency was the second-best performing
emerging Asian currency so far this year on sustained capital
inflows.
Meanwhile, currency traders barely reacted to the South
Korean central bank's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.
RINGGIT LEADS
The ringgit fell as slides in crude prices
underscored the country's oil and gas revenues.
Singapore's dollar dipped as the city-state cut its
economic growth forecast for this year, leaving the door open
for additional policy stimulus.
Still, emerging Asian currencies are likely to resume
strengthening, given easier global monetary policies, traders
and analysts said.
The Malaysian currency pared some of losses as most
government bond prices rose. Industrial production in
June also grew faster than expected, government data showed.
"It's better to put your bets for continued strength in
Asian currencies, so I'd sell USD/MYR around 4.025 for 3.9850,"
said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur.
"In a world where all major central banks are keeping low
rates, money will flow to seek higher yields," he said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0535 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.42 101.26 -0.16
Sing dlr 1.3435 1.3417 -0.13
Taiwan dlr 31.270 31.225 -0.14
Korean won 1099.30 1095.40 -0.35
Baht 34.80 34.74 -0.17
Peso 46.760 46.750 -0.02
Rupiah 13111 13112 +0.01
Rupee 66.88 66.72 -0.24
Ringgit 4.0150 3.9880 -0.67
Yuan 6.6400 6.6400 -0.00
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.42 120.30 +18.62
Sing dlr 1.3435 1.4177 +5.52
Taiwan dlr 31.270 33.066 +5.74
Korean won 1099.30 1172.50 +6.66
Baht 34.80 36.00 +3.45
Peso 46.76 47.06 +0.64
Rupiah 13111 13785 +5.14
Rupee 66.88 66.15 -1.10
Ringgit 4.0150 4.2935 +6.94
Yuan 6.6400 6.4936 -2.20
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Yena Park
in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)