Aug 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.07 101.96 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.3446 1.3433 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 31.324 31.326 +0.01 Korean won 1100.43 1099.50 -0.08 Baht 34.75 34.75 0.00 Peso 46.745 46.790 +0.10 Rupiah 13117 13116 -0.01 Rupee 66.84 66.84 0.00 Ringgit 4.0015 4.0020 +0.01 Yuan 6.6404 6.6375 -0.04 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.07 120.30 +17.86 Sing dlr 1.3446 1.4177 +5.44 Taiwan dlr 31.324 33.066 +5.56 Korean won 1100.43 1172.50 +6.55 Baht 34.75 36.00 +3.60 Peso 46.75 47.06 +0.67 Rupiah 13117 13785 +5.09 Rupee 66.84 66.15 -1.03 Ringgit 4.0015 4.2935 +7.30 Yuan 6.6404 6.4936 -2.21 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by)