* Baht down after series of blasts in Thailand resort * Yuan falls on weak PBOC midpoint * Won leads weekly Asia FX gains on capital inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 12 Most emerging Asian currencies dipped on Friday as a U.S. Federal Reserve official spoke in favour of an interest rate hike this year, although many regional currencies were still set to post another gaining week as investors cast far and wide for yield. Regional currencies came some pressure when downbeat Chinese economic data indicated the economy was still grappling with the painful restructuring of old industrial sectors. The Thai baht fell in offshore markets after a series of attacks on tourist destinations since late on Thursday. Local financial markets were closed on Friday for a holiday. China's yuan eased after the central bank set its daily guidance rate sharply weaker. The U.S. dollar held firm against a basket of six major currencies. San Francisco Fed President John Williams told the Washington Post on Thursday that the U.S. central bank should raise rates this year because of improving labour market conditions and the likelihood that inflation is heading higher. Emerging Asian currencies are likely to remain in demand because of their high yields as investors question the likelihood of a near-term U.S. tightening, analysts said. "Despite the hawkish Fed comment, I think the hurdle to a significant repricing is high," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, adding a December rate hike remains a close call. "Even with subdued market pricing, USD/Asia are likely to be supported especially as most crosses are trading at one-year lows." Some emerging Asian currencies such as the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar reached their strongest level in more than a year on capital inflows. WON LEADS WEEKLY GAINS The won has risen 0.9 percent against the dollar so far this week, outperforming regional peers. The currency found further support as Standard & Poor's raised South Korea's sovereign rating. South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening "heavily" to keep it weaker than 1,100 per dollar and slow down strength in the second-best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year, traders said. The Taiwan dollar has advanced about 0.8 percent over the week on equity inflows and exporters' demand for settlements. Malaysia's ringgit has gained 0.2 percent so far this week as most government bond prices rose. The Philippine peso has risen 0.4 percent for the week on stock inflows. The yuan has edged up 0.1 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0605 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.09 101.96 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.3452 1.3433 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 31.336 31.326 -0.03 Korean won 1100.29 1099.50 -0.07 *Baht 34.75 34.75 +0.00 Peso 46.695 46.790 +0.20 Rupiah 13118 13116 -0.02 Rupee 66.81 66.84 +0.04 Ringgit 4.0105 4.0020 -0.21 Yuan 6.6447 6.6375 -0.11 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.09 120.30 +17.84 Sing dlr 1.3452 1.4177 +5.39 Taiwan dlr 31.336 33.066 +5.52 Korean won 1100.29 1172.50 +6.56 Baht 34.75 36.00 +3.60 Peso 46.70 47.06 +0.78 Rupiah 13118 13785 +5.08 Rupee 66.81 66.15 -0.99 Ringgit 4.0105 4.2935 +7.06 Yuan 6.6447 6.4936 -2.27 * Thai financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer)