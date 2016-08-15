Aug 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.39 101.30 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.3464 1.3465 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.430 31.403 -0.09 *Korean won 1103.30 1103.30 0.00 Baht 34.76 34.76 +0.00 Peso 46.630 46.595 -0.08 Rupiah 13120 13120 +0.00 *Rupee 66.89 66.89 0.00 Ringgit 4.0300 4.0260 -0.10 Yuan 6.6442 6.6329 -0.17 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.39 120.30 +18.65 Sing dlr 1.3464 1.4177 +5.30 Taiwan dlr 31.430 33.066 +5.21 Korean won 1103.30 1172.50 +6.27 Baht 34.76 36.00 +3.57 Peso 46.63 47.06 +0.92 Rupiah 13120 13785 +5.07 Rupee 66.89 66.15 -1.10 Ringgit 4.0300 4.2935 +6.54 Yuan 6.6442 6.4936 -2.27 * Financial markets in India and South Korea are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)