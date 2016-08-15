* Baht up after Q2 GDP beats f'casts; wary of intervention * Yuan falls; large rise in FX sales raises outflow fears (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 15 The Thai baht hit its strongest level in more than a year on Monday after stronger-than-expected economic growth data, while the Malaysian ringgit led gains among emerging Asian currencies on firm oil prices. China's yuan, however, fell as unexpectedly large foreign exchange sales by the central bank in July and disappointing data on Friday renewed fears of capital outflows. The baht started the day weaker, tracking initial weakness in regional peers, but turned firmer after the second-quarter growth data to 34.655 per dollar, its strongest since July 22, 2015. Thailand's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in April-June from the previous three months, thanks to solid government and tourist spending. "The data reinforced the point that opportunities remain in Asia ex-Japan, especially Thailand and Indonesia, given their infrastructure spending," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX strategist for Maybank in Singapore, adding his bank is bullish on emerging Asian currencies for a longer term. The baht has chart support at 34.700, but it has room to strengthen to 34.500 eventually, Wong said. The Thai currency later pared earlier gains as caution grew over possible intervention by the central bank to check its strength as exports are expected to be worse than earlier forecast. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as firm crude prices eased concerns over the country's oil and gas revenues and resulting strains on its fiscal position. Oil prices edged up on Monday in Asia and have risen more than 10 percent since the start of the month as speculation intensifies about potential producer action to support prices in an over-supplied market. The Malaysian currency pared some of earlier gains as most of the government's bond prices slid. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0420 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.28 101.30 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.3464 1.3465 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.365 31.403 +0.12 *Korean won 1103.30 1103.30 0.00 Baht 34.71 34.76 +0.16 Peso 46.555 46.595 +0.09 Rupiah 13120 13120 +0.00 *Rupee 66.89 66.89 0.00 Ringgit 4.0190 4.0260 +0.17 Yuan 6.6478 6.6329 -0.22 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.28 120.30 +18.78 Sing dlr 1.3464 1.4177 +5.30 Taiwan dlr 31.365 33.066 +5.42 Korean won 1103.30 1172.50 +6.27 Baht 34.71 36.00 +3.73 Peso 46.56 47.06 +1.08 Rupiah 13120 13785 +5.07 Rupee 66.89 66.15 -1.10 Ringgit 4.0190 4.2935 +6.83 Yuan 6.6478 6.4936 -2.32 * Financial markets in India and South Korea are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Kim Coghill)