Aug 17 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.47 100.30 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.3401 1.3397 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 31.284 31.280 -0.01 Korean won 1097.50 1092.20 -0.48 Baht 34.63 34.57 -0.17 Peso 46.300 46.240 -0.13 *Rupiah 13095 13095 0.00 Rupee 66.76 66.76 +0.00 Ringgit 3.9895 3.9830 -0.16 Yuan 6.6215 6.6267 +0.08 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.47 120.30 +19.74 Sing dlr 1.3401 1.4177 +5.79 Taiwan dlr 31.284 33.066 +5.70 Korean won 1097.50 1172.50 +6.83 Baht 34.63 36.00 +3.96 Peso 46.30 47.06 +1.64 Rupiah 13095 13785 +5.27 Rupee 66.76 66.15 -0.92 Ringgit 3.9895 4.2935 +7.62 Yuan 6.6215 6.4936 -1.93 * Indonesia's financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sunil Nair)