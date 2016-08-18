* Yuan sentiment bullish, first time in 4 mths on strong fix
* Won most optimistic in 2 years on S&P, capital inflows
* Taiwan dlr long positions 4-1/2-yr high on equity inflows
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 18 Optimism prevailed over
emerging Asian currencies in the last two weeks with sentiment
on China's yuan turning bullish, a Reuters poll showed,
supported by expectations of an extended phase of easy monetary
policies around the globe.
The yuan was estimated to report small bullish
bets for the first time since mid-April, according to the survey
of 23 fund managers, analysts and currency traders conducted
from Tuesday through Thursday. (GRAPHIC: tmsnrt.rs/2aDRP78)
That came as China's central bank set a series of firm daily
guidance rates in a move to stabilise the currency.
Chinese holdings of U.S. Treasuries also dipped in June.
Two weeks ago, bearish bets on the renminbi fell to its
lowest in more than three months as shown by the previous poll
published on Aug 4, as the People's Bank of China was spotted
intervening to slow down the pace of its depreciation.
Recent dollar weakness has also helped the yuan
rebound.
The dollar came under pressure as the recent disappointing
U.S. economic data underlined expectations that the Federal
Reserve will remain cautious on raising interest rates further.
The Fed policymakers agreed that more economic data is
needed before increasing interest rates although some see a need
to tighten policy soon, the minutes of the U.S. central bank's
latest policy meeting showed.
Other major central banks are expected to deliver further
monetary stimulus, helping investors seek higher yields in
emerging Asia.
As a result, most regional currencies reported largest long
positions in multi years.
WON WINS
Views around the South Korean won were the most
optimistic among regional peers with its bullish bets highest
since July 2014.
The positive mood coincided with Standard & Poor's last week
raising the country's sovereign rating, fuelling capital
inflows.
The Taiwan dollar reported the largest optimistic
bets since February 2012 on equity inflows. Foreign investors
bought a combined net T$57.9 billion ($1.8 billion) worth of the
island's stocks in the first half of this month after posting
the biggest inflows in a decade in July.
Thailand's baht posted the largest bullish bets
since April 2013 on capital inflows. Adding to the optimism, the
economy grew at its fastest annual rate in 13 quarters, above
forecasts.
The Indian rupee - one of the highest-yielding
currency in Asia - saw the largest long positions since March
2015.
Bullish bets on the Philippine peso grew to the
largest in near five months.
Sentiment on the Malaysian ringgit turned
optimistic, for the first time since late April, as the country
saw bond inflows in July despite persistent concerns over
scandal-plagued state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.
The poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers
believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging
market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar,
Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai
baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
18-Aug -0.04 -1.08 -0.47 -0.81 -0.90 -0.60 -0.33 -0.49 -0.69
4-Aug 0.12 -1.01 -0.52 -0.84 -0.67 -0.56 0.16 -0.04 -0.56
21-July 1.01 -0.50 0.06 -0.63 -0.37 0.11 0.04 0.10 -0.20
7-July 1.12 -0.11 -0.38 -0.69 0.09 0.24 0.06 0.18 -0.10
23-Jun 0.51 -0.12 -0.47 -0.44 -0.03 0.32 0.11 -0.02 -0.04
9-Jun 0.49 0.14 -0.03 -0.20 0.08 -0.05 0.30 -0.16 0.12
26-May 0.96 1.22 0.74 0.75 0.79 0.48 1.08 0.35 0.91
12-May 0.52 0.75 0.57 -0.08 0.51 -0.22 0.46 0.28 0.24
28-Apr 0.02 -0.36 -0.21 -0.25 -0.06 -0.46 -0.30 0.26 -0.03
14-Apr -0.20 -0.72 -0.57 -0.42 -0.23 -0.38 -0.75 -0.40 -0.16
31-Mar -0.13 -0.96 -0.78 -0.39 -0.39 -0.30 -0.93 -0.69 -0.12
($1 = 31.4150 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Shaloo
Shrivastava in BENGALURU; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)