Aug 18 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.76 100.28 +0.52 Sing dlr 1.3400 1.3429 +0.22 Taiwan dlr 31.370 31.452 +0.26 Korean won 1105.33 1108.30 +0.27 Baht 34.57 34.69 +0.34 Peso 46.360 46.410 +0.11 Rupiah 13112 13095 -0.13 Rupee 66.76 66.76 0.00 Ringgit 3.9930 4.0100 +0.43 Yuan 6.6232 6.6339 +0.16 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.76 120.30 +20.59 Sing dlr 1.3400 1.4177 +5.80 Taiwan dlr 31.370 33.066 +5.41 Korean won 1105.33 1172.50 +6.08 Baht 34.57 36.00 +4.14 Peso 46.36 47.06 +1.51 Rupiah 13112 13785 +5.13 Rupee 66.76 66.15 -0.92 Ringgit 3.9930 4.2935 +7.53 Yuan 6.6232 6.4936 -1.96 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)