Aug 19 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 100.25 99.88 -0.37
Sing dlr 1.3408 1.3394 -0.10
Taiwan dlr 31.450 31.410 -0.13
Korean won 1112.60 1107.20 -0.49
Baht 34.59 34.60 +0.03
Peso 46.350 46.275 -0.16
Rupiah 13113 13116 +0.02
Rupee 66.81 66.81 +0.00
Ringgit 3.9950 3.9925 -0.06
Yuan 6.6324 6.6335 +0.02
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 100.25 120.30 +20.00
Sing dlr 1.3408 1.4177 +5.74
Taiwan dlr 31.450 33.066 +5.14
Korean won 1112.60 1172.50 +5.38
Baht 34.59 36.00 +4.08
Peso 46.35 47.06 +1.53
Rupiah 13113 13785 +5.12
Rupee 66.81 66.15 -0.99
Ringgit 3.9950 4.2935 +7.47
Yuan 6.6324 6.4936 -2.09
