SINGAPORE, Aug 22 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0139 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 100.65 100.23 -0.42 Sing dlr 1.3517 1.3466 -0.38 Taiwan dlr 31.775 31.618 -0.49 Korean won 1125.60 1117.60 -0.71 Baht 34.70 34.63 -0.20 Peso 46.600 46.480 -0.26 Rupiah 13190 13155 -0.27 Rupee 67.06 67.07 +0.02 Ringgit 4.0295 4.0105 -0.47 Yuan 6.6614 6.6546 -0.10 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 100.65 120.30 +19.52 Sing dlr 1.3517 1.4177 +4.88 Taiwan dlr 31.775 33.066 +4.06 Korean won 1125.60 1172.50 +4.17 Baht 34.70 36.00 +3.75 Peso 46.60 47.06 +0.99 Rupiah 13190 13785 +4.51 Rupee 67.06 66.15 -1.35 Ringgit 4.0295 4.2935 +6.55 Yuan 6.6614 6.4936 -2.52 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)