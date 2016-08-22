* U.S. dollar short-covering dents Asian currencies - trader
* Series of upbeat comments by Fed officials support dollar
* But search for yield may limit losses in Asia FX - analyst
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Asian currencies broadly fell
against the dollar on Monday, as a series of upbeat comments by
U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers and rising U.S. bond yields
triggered further short-covering in the greenback.
Asian currencies had held firm in the first half of August
as global investors were drawn to relatively high yields in the
region.
They have retreated over the past few days, however, as
market participants pared back their bearish bets against the
dollar.
The Indonesian rupiah fell to 13,230 against the
dollar on Monday, its lowest level since late June, according to
Thomson Reuters data. The Singapore dollar and the
South Korean won both hit their lowest levels against
the U.S. dollar since late July.
The Chinese yuan weakened as the dollar strengthened
globally, while an official index showed that the yuan hit a
record low against a basket of trade-weighted currencies last
week.
Recent comments from Fed officials that took an upbeat tone
on the U.S. economy and rising U.S. bond yields have triggered
the recent bout of dollar-buying, traders and analysts said.
"It looks like there's some general unwinding of
short-dollar positions ahead of the Jackson Hole conference,"
said a trader for a Japanese bank in Tokyo. "I don't think
people are taking new long positions in the dollar."
The Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming is a
near-term focus for investors, with Fed Chair Janet Yellen due
to deliver a speech there on Friday.
The dollar took cues from comments by Fed Vice Chairman
Stanley Fischer, who on Sunday gave a generally upbeat
assessment of the U.S. economy's current strength, saying that
the central bank is close to hitting its job and inflation
targets.
A rise in U.S. bond yields helped support the dollar against
emerging Asian currencies. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield set
a two-week high of 1.60 percent on Monday.
Still, it seems too early to say that the firm underlying
trend for emerging Asian currencies has changed, said Masashi
Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in
Tokyo.
"The levels of U.S. bond yields are still very low, and I
think there is a lot of demand for higher yields," he said.
INDIAN RUPEE
Indian bonds and the rupee fell as investors took the
appointment of Urjit Patel as the next governor of the Reserve
Bank of India as a signal of policy continuity at the central
bank, making a near-term cut in interest rates unlikely.
The rupee slipped 0.2 percent versus the dollar and
touched a near one-month low at one point, on a day when
emerging Asian currencies were generally weaker.
Change on the day at 0525 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move
day
Japan yen 100.85 100.23 -0.61
Sing dlr 1.3527 1.3466 -0.45
Taiwan dlr 31.830 31.618 -0.67
Korean won 1125.02 1117.60 -0.66
Baht 34.71 34.63 -0.23
Peso 46.635 46.480 -0.33
Rupiah 13225 13155 -0.53
Rupee 67.18 67.07 -0.17
Ringgit 4.0320 4.0105 -0.53
Yuan 6.6627 6.6546 -0.12
Change so far
in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move
year
Japan yen 100.85 120.30 +19.29
Sing dlr 1.3527 1.4177 +4.81
Taiwan dlr 31.830 33.066 +3.88
Korean won 1125.02 1172.50 +4.22
Baht 34.71 36.00 +3.72
Peso 46.64 47.06 +0.91
Rupiah 13225 13785 +4.23
Rupee 67.18 66.15 -1.53
Ringgit 4.0320 4.2935 +6.49
Yuan 6.6627 6.4936 -2.54
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)