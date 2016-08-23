SINGAPORE, Aug 23 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0143 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 100.22 100.33 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.3506 1.3508 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.690 31.820 +0.41 Korean won 1118.30 1126.50 +0.73 Baht 34.63 34.67 +0.12 Peso 46.540 46.580 +0.09 Rupiah 13215 13210 -0.04 Rupee 67.19 67.19 +0.01 Ringgit 4.0280 4.0200 -0.20 Yuan 6.6540 6.6525 -0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 100.22 120.30 +20.04 Sing dlr 1.3506 1.4177 +4.97 Taiwan dlr 31.690 33.066 +4.34 Korean won 1118.30 1172.50 +4.85 Baht 34.63 36.00 +3.96 Peso 46.54 47.06 +1.12 Rupiah 13215 13785 +4.31 Rupee 67.19 66.15 -1.54 Ringgit 4.0280 4.2935 +6.59 Yuan 6.6540 6.4936 -2.41 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)