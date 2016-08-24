US STOCKS-Wall St set to open slightly higher as oil prices jump
* Futures: Dow up 43 pts, S&P up 3 pts, Nasdaq off 2.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, Aug 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0205 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 100.28 100.25 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.3524 1.3515 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.790 31.706 -0.26 Korean won 1121.60 1115.60 -0.53 Baht 34.65 34.62 -0.10 Peso 46.600 46.460 -0.30 Rupiah 13260 13218 -0.32 Rupee 67.06 67.07 +0.01 Ringgit 4.0360 4.0250 -0.27 Yuan 6.6527 6.6407 -0.18 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 100.28 120.30 +19.96 Sing dlr 1.3524 1.4177 +4.83 Taiwan dlr 31.790 33.066 +4.01 Korean won 1121.60 1172.50 +4.54 Baht 34.65 36.00 +3.90 Peso 46.60 47.06 +0.99 Rupiah 13260 13785 +3.96 Rupee 67.06 66.15 -1.35 Ringgit 4.0360 4.2935 +6.38 Yuan 6.6527 6.4936 -2.39 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Futures: Dow up 43 pts, S&P up 3 pts, Nasdaq off 2.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
May 15 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE641O14447 PIRAMAL FIN 89D 16-May-17 99.9808 7.0093 3 240 99.9808