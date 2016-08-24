SINGAPORE, Aug 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0205 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 100.28 100.25 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.3524 1.3515 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.790 31.706 -0.26 Korean won 1121.60 1115.60 -0.53 Baht 34.65 34.62 -0.10 Peso 46.600 46.460 -0.30 Rupiah 13260 13218 -0.32 Rupee 67.06 67.07 +0.01 Ringgit 4.0360 4.0250 -0.27 Yuan 6.6527 6.6407 -0.18 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 100.28 120.30 +19.96 Sing dlr 1.3524 1.4177 +4.83 Taiwan dlr 31.790 33.066 +4.01 Korean won 1121.60 1172.50 +4.54 Baht 34.65 36.00 +3.90 Peso 46.60 47.06 +0.99 Rupiah 13260 13785 +3.96 Rupee 67.06 66.15 -1.35 Ringgit 4.0360 4.2935 +6.38 Yuan 6.6527 6.4936 -2.39 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)