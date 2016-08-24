* Rupiah touches lowest level in nearly 2 months * Asian currencies broadly lower against the dollar * Focus on Fed Chair Yellen's speech on Friday (Updates prices, adds text) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Aug 24 Asian currencies fell broadly and the Indonesian rupiah slid to its lowest level in nearly two months on Wednesday as investors awaited a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the possible timing of an interest rate hike. The rupiah fell to as low as 13,265 against the dollar, its lowest level since June 28. The rupiah last stood at 13,255, down 0.3 percent on the day. After holding firm in the first half of August on the back of inflows from yield-seeking global investors, Asian currencies have sagged against the dollar over the past week. The greenback has gained a lift after recent comments from Fed officials took an upbeat tone on the U.S. economy. The focus now is on whether Yellen will also take a less cautious tone when she delivers a speech on Friday at the Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole. The dollar could head higher if Yellen were to strongly hint at the possibility of the Fed raising interest rates at its next policy meeting in September, said Qi Gao, FX strategist for Scotiabank in Singapore. The more likely outcome, however, is for Yellen to hold off from offering such clear clues and for the dollar to decline against Asian currencies, he said. "I don't think she will provide any calendar-based guidance on the next rate rise," Gao said, adding that Yellen is likely to reiterate that future monetary policy decisions remain data-dependent. CHINESE YUAN The yuan weakened after the dollar strengthened and China's central bank conducted its first 14-day reverse repurchase operation in the money markets since February, which some analysts said indicated growing concerns over leverage. The mild drop in the yuan came after a broader sell-off in yuan-denominated fixed-income assets this week. Change on the day at 0609 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 100.36 100.25 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.3524 1.3515 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.770 31.706 -0.20 Korean won 1120.70 1115.60 -0.46 Baht 34.65 34.62 -0.10 Peso 46.575 46.460 -0.25 Rupiah 13255 13218 -0.28 Rupee 67.12 67.07 -0.08 Ringgit 4.0340 4.0250 -0.22 Yuan 6.6555 6.6407 -0.22 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 100.36 120.30 +19.87 Sing dlr 1.3524 1.4177 +4.83 Taiwan dlr 31.770 33.066 +4.08 Korean won 1120.70 1172.50 +4.62 Baht 34.65 36.00 +3.90 Peso 46.58 47.06 +1.04 Rupiah 13255 13785 +4.00 Rupee 67.12 66.15 -1.45 Ringgit 4.0340 4.2935 +6.43 Yuan 6.6555 6.4936 -2.43 (Additional reporting by Nathaniel Taplin in Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill)