SINGAPORE, Aug 25 The following table shows
rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0207 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 100.43 100.45 +0.01
Sing dlr 1.3537 1.3544 +0.05
Taiwan dlr 31.744 31.772 +0.09
Korean won 1119.60 1122.00 +0.21
Baht 34.61 34.61 +0.00
Peso 46.535 46.525 -0.02
Rupiah 13265 13245 -0.15
Rupee 67.11 67.11 +0.00
Ringgit 4.0330 4.0350 +0.05
Yuan 6.6591 6.6610 +0.03
Change so far in
2016
Currency Latest bid End prev Pct
year Move
Japan yen 100.43 120.30 +19.78
Sing dlr 1.3537 1.4177 +4.73
Taiwan dlr 31.744 33.066 +4.16
Korean won 1119.60 1172.50 +4.72
Baht 34.61 36.00 +4.00
Peso 46.54 47.06 +1.13
Rupiah 13265 13785 +3.92
Rupee 67.11 66.15 -1.43
Ringgit 4.0330 4.2935 +6.46
Yuan 6.6591 6.4936 -2.49
