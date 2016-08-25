SINGAPORE, Aug 25 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0207 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 100.43 100.45 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.3537 1.3544 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.744 31.772 +0.09 Korean won 1119.60 1122.00 +0.21 Baht 34.61 34.61 +0.00 Peso 46.535 46.525 -0.02 Rupiah 13265 13245 -0.15 Rupee 67.11 67.11 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0330 4.0350 +0.05 Yuan 6.6591 6.6610 +0.03 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 100.43 120.30 +19.78 Sing dlr 1.3537 1.4177 +4.73 Taiwan dlr 31.744 33.066 +4.16 Korean won 1119.60 1172.50 +4.72 Baht 34.61 36.00 +4.00 Peso 46.54 47.06 +1.13 Rupiah 13265 13785 +3.92 Rupee 67.11 66.15 -1.43 Ringgit 4.0330 4.2935 +6.46 Yuan 6.6591 6.4936 -2.49 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)