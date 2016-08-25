* Moves limited as traders await Yellen's speech on Friday * Search for yield may resume soon if no surprises - trader * Rupiah slips, matching Wednesday's 2-month low * FX-hedging may have dented rupiah this week - analysts (Updates prices, adds text) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Aug 25 Most Asian currencies rose on Thursday but uncertainty about what signals Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will send on U.S. interest rates in a keenly-awaited speech kept gains modest. The South Korean won edged higher as local exporters sold the dollar, traders said. Many other regional units eked out gains, including the Taiwan dollar and Malaysian ringgit. The Indonesian rupiah bucked the broader trend and slipped against the dollar. At one point, the rupiah matched a two-month low set on Wednesday. The rupiah has underperformed regional peers with a fall of 0.8 percent so far this week, a decline that analysts say may have been exacerbated by dollar-buying by overseas bond investors hedging their exposure to the currency. Still, Asian currencies were mostly stuck in range-trading with moves mainly limited to position adjustment, said a trader for a Malaysian bank. After recent comments from Fed officials took an upbeat view on the U.S. economy, the focus now is whether Yellen will also take a less cautious tone when she delivers a speech on Friday at the Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Unless Yellen delivers a hawkish surprise, such as strongly hinting at a rate hike in September, traders and analysts say the dollar is likely to retreat against Asian currencies. "I think the hunt for yield... will probably dominate traders' sentiment early next week," said Stephen Innes, senior FX trader for FX broker OANDA in Singapore. Yellen may try to nudge up market expectations for a rate hike in December, while stressing that further increases in interest rates would only occur very gradually, Innes added. "If we're only going to move up 25 basis points and then that's it for the next three to four quarters, I don't think that's going to be a big game-changer," he said. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The rupiah slipped to 13,270 versus the dollar at one point, matching Wednesday's trough, the lowest since June 28. Although both the rupiah and Indonesian bonds have sold off this week, official data contains little sign of foreign investor outflows from the bond market. As of Tuesday, foreign investors held 676.64 trillion rupiah ($51.03 billion) in Indonesian bonds, up slightly from the end of last week. Analysts said the rupiah's weakness this week may be partly due to currency hedging by overseas bond investors, who have piled into Indonesian bonds because of their high yields. Over the past three months, some overseas investors probably bought Indonesian bonds without currency hedging as the rupiah had been firm, said Kota Hirayama, senior economist for SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo. Given the renewed focus on the possibility of a Fed rate rise, such investors may be getting a bit nervous, he said. "There may be a bit of fear about holding bonds naked and I think bond investors are increasing their (FX) hedges a bit," Hirayama said. In one-month non-deliverable forwards, often used by overseas players to hedge FX risk, the dollar has gained 0.7 percent against the rupiah this week, putting the greenback on track for its biggest weekly gain since late June. Change on the day at 0549 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 100.45 100.45 -0.00 Sing dlr 1.3525 1.3544 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 31.690 31.772 +0.26 Korean won 1116.23 1122.00 +0.52 Baht 34.58 34.61 +0.09 Peso 46.480 46.525 +0.10 Rupiah 13260 13245 -0.11 Rupee 67.08 67.11 +0.04 Ringgit 4.0300 4.0350 +0.12 Yuan 6.6568 6.6610 +0.06 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 100.45 120.30 +19.76 Sing dlr 1.3525 1.4177 +4.82 Taiwan dlr 31.690 33.066 +4.34 Korean won 1116.23 1172.50 +5.04 Baht 34.58 36.00 +4.09 Peso 46.48 47.06 +1.25 Rupiah 13260 13785 +3.96 Rupee 67.08 66.15 -1.39 Ringgit 4.0300 4.2935 +6.54 Yuan 6.6568 6.4936 -2.45 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in Seoul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)