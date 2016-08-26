SINGAPORE, Aug 26 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0143 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 100.46 100.52 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.3514 1.3533 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 31.665 31.670 +0.02 Korean won 1113.20 1115.90 +0.24 Baht 34.54 34.57 +0.07 Peso 46.310 46.350 +0.09 Rupiah 13240 13240 +0.00 Rupee 67.05 67.05 +0.01 Ringgit 4.0140 4.0100 -0.10 Yuan 6.6585 6.6609 +0.04 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 100.46 120.30 +19.75 Sing dlr 1.3514 1.4177 +4.91 Taiwan dlr 31.665 33.066 +4.42 Korean won 1113.20 1172.50 +5.33 Baht 34.54 36.00 +4.23 Peso 46.31 47.06 +1.62 Rupiah 13240 13785 +4.12 Rupee 67.05 66.15 -1.33 Ringgit 4.0140 4.2935 +6.96 Yuan 6.6585 6.4936 -2.48 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)