* Baht hits highest level since July 2015 * Won supported by dollar-selling by local exporters * Asian currencies steady to firmer ahead of Yellen's speech (Updates prices, adds text) SINGAPORE, Aug 26 The Thai baht touched a 13-month high on Friday, supported by recent inflows into local bonds and equities, while the South Korean won edged higher on dollar-selling by local exporters. Asian currencies were generally steady to firmer against the dollar ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech, which could provide hints on when the Fed will raise interest rates. Yellen's speech at the Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming is due at 1400 GMT. "Given prevailing market scepticism, any reference to phrases like 'the next meeting' being 'live' would undoubtedly precipitate a U.S. dollar surge," Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC Bank, said in a note. The Fed has kept interest rates on hold after raising them last December, its first hike in nearly a decade, and uncertainty remains on whether it will increase rates this year. According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, U.S. interest rate futures are now implying a 21 percent chance of the Fed raising interest rates in September, and about a 52 percent chance of a hike by December. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The rupiah edged higher on Friday, but was down 0.6 percent for the week, a decline that analysts say may have been exacerbated by dollar-buying by overseas bond investors hedging their exposure to the Indonesian currency. THAI BAHT The baht touched a peak of around 34.50 versus the dollar at one point, its highest level since July 2015. Market participants said the baht was supported by fund inflows into Thai equity and bond markets. There was some wariness among dealers, however, about the risk of Bank of Thailand intervention to curb gains in the baht. Thailand's central bank governor said on Tuesday that a rapid rise in the baht was not good for the country's economic recovery although it was not causing exports to decline. SOUTH KOREAN WON The won advanced on local exporters' demand, although its gains were capped ahead of Yellen's speech in Jackson Hole. The won edged up 0.2 percent in onshore trade. Change on the day at 0727 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 100.44 100.52 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.3518 1.3533 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 31.660 31.670 +0.03 Korean won 1112.90 1115.90 +0.27 Baht 34.53 34.57 +0.10 Peso 46.335 46.350 +0.03 Rupiah 13230 13240 +0.08 Rupee 67.04 67.05 +0.02 Ringgit 4.0150 4.0100 -0.12 Yuan 6.6644 6.6609 -0.05 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 100.44 120.30 +19.77 Sing dlr 1.3518 1.4177 +4.87 Taiwan dlr 31.660 33.066 +4.44 Korean won 1112.90 1172.50 +5.36 Baht 34.53 36.00 +4.26 Peso 46.34 47.06 +1.56 Rupiah 13230 13785 +4.20 Rupee 67.04 66.15 -1.32 Ringgit 4.0150 4.2935 +6.94 Yuan 6.6644 6.4936 -2.56 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK and Christine Kim in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)