SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Asian currencies fell on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's upbeat comments on the economy and remarks by Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer were seen as increasing the chances of a U.S. interest rate rise as soon as next month. The Indonesian rupiah fell to its lowest in about two months at 13,280 against the dollar at one point. The Malaysian ringgit hit a three-week low of 4.0450 against the greenback, while the South Korean won fell 0.9 percent. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 101.93 101.82 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.3601 1.3585 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 31.836 31.672 -0.52 Korean won 1123.20 1113.70 -0.85 Baht 34.64 34.56 -0.23 Peso 46.360 46.360 +0.00 Rupiah 13276 13205 -0.53 Rupee 67.06 67.06 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0400 4.0130 -0.67 Yuan 6.6700 6.6690 -0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 101.93 120.30 +18.02 Sing dlr 1.3601 1.4177 +4.23 Taiwan dlr 31.836 33.066 +3.86 Korean won 1123.20 1172.50 +4.39 Baht 34.64 36.00 +3.93 Peso 46.36 47.06 +1.51 Rupiah 13276 13785 +3.83 Rupee 67.06 66.15 -1.35 Ringgit 4.0400 4.2935 +6.27 Yuan 6.6700 6.4936 -2.64 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)