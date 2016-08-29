* Rupiah hits 2-month low, ringgit sets 3-week low * Singapore dollar slips to near 5-week low * Dollar up as Fed's Yellen, Fischer comments seen as hawkish * Asia FX may fall if data adds to bets for U.S. rate hike (Updates prices, adds comments) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Asian currencies fell on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's upbeat view on the economy and comments by another top Fed official helped rekindle bets that the Fed would raise interest rates soon. The Indonesian rupiah touched its lowest level in about two months at 13,280 against the dollar. The Malaysian ringgit hit a three-week low of 4.0485, while the Singapore dollar eased to a near five-week low of 1.3627. Yellen said on Friday that the case for a rate increase had grown stronger in recent months, while Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said Yellen's speech at the Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming was consistent with expectations for possible interest rate hikes this year. Their comments prompted traders to increase bets for the Fed to raise interest rates as soon as next month, giving a lift to the dollar and putting emerging Asian currencies under pressure. The focus now is whether U.S. economic data coming up this week will add to expectations for the Fed to raise interest rates soon, or cause such bets to recede. U.S. Fed fund futures are now implying about a one-in-three chance of the Fed raising interest rates next month, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, up from 21 percent on Thursday. "If U.S. jobs data due this week is strong, dollar-buying could strengthen significantly, since it will become hard to rule out the possibility of September," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore. Some analysts said that uncertainty over whether the Fed will actually raise interest rates soon is likely to persist, even after the comments by Yellen and Fischer. "There will still be lingering doubts around the Fed's ability to deliver the hikes," given that the U.S. presidential election is drawing near, said Lee Jin Yang, macro research analyst for Aberdeen Asset Management in Singapore. Such doubts could temper the dollar's rally against emerging Asian currencies, he said. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The rupiah was down 0.5 percent on the day, putting it on track for its biggest one-day loss since late June. Still, despite the concerns about the risk of the Fed raising interest rates in September, the rupiah is likely to be supported by factors including the attraction of the relatively high yields on Indonesian bonds, said Heng Koon How, senior FX investment strategist for Credit Suisse. "While the inflows from tax amnesty related repatriation has started rather slowly, the government remains hopeful for more repatriation towards end of the year. In addition, Bank Indonesia has taken this opportunity to rebuild Indonesia's FX reserves," Heng said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0609 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 102.32 101.82 -0.49 Sing dlr 1.3608 1.3585 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 31.810 31.672 -0.43 Korean won 1125.60 1113.70 -1.06 Baht 34.65 34.56 -0.26 Peso 46.360 46.360 +0.00 Rupiah 13268 13205 -0.47 Rupee 67.19 67.06 -0.19 Ringgit 4.0390 4.0130 -0.64 Yuan 6.6747 6.6690 -0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 102.32 120.30 +17.57 Sing dlr 1.3608 1.4177 +4.18 Taiwan dlr 31.810 33.066 +3.95 Korean won 1125.60 1172.50 +4.17 Baht 34.65 36.00 +3.90 Peso 46.36 47.06 +1.51 Rupiah 13268 13785 +3.90 Rupee 67.19 66.15 -1.54 Ringgit 4.0390 4.2935 +6.30 Yuan 6.6747 6.4936 -2.71 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)