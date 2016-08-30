SINGAPORE, Aug 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0227 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0227 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 102.13 101.91 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.3604 1.3597 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.708 31.801 +0.29 Korean won 1118.90 1125.00 +0.55 Baht 34.57 34.60 +0.09 Peso* 46.460 46.360 -0.22 Rupiah 13258 13260 +0.02 Rupee 67.17 67.18 +0.02 Ringgit 4.0460 4.0425 -0.09 Yuan 6.6770 6.6838 +0.10 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 102.13 120.30 +17.79 Sing dlr 1.3604 1.4177 +4.21 Taiwan dlr 31.708 33.066 +4.28 Korean won 1118.90 1172.50 +4.79 Baht 34.57 36.00 +4.14 Peso 46.46 47.06 +1.29 Rupiah 13258 13785 +3.97 Rupee 67.17 66.15 -1.51 Ringgit 4.0460 4.2935 +6.12 Yuan 6.6770 6.4936 -2.75 *Philippine peso's previous close is from Aug. 26. Philippine financial markets were closed on Aug. 29 for a holiday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)