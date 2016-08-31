SINGAPORE, Aug 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 103.02 102.97 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.3627 1.3647 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 31.745 31.720 -0.08 Korean won 1118.90 1119.90 +0.09 Baht 34.65 34.60 -0.14 Peso 46.520 46.470 -0.11 Rupiah 13305 13275 -0.23 Rupee 67.02 67.04 +0.02 Ringgit 4.0480 4.0480 +0.00 Yuan 6.6761 6.6820 +0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 103.02 120.30 +16.77 Sing dlr 1.3627 1.4177 +4.04 Taiwan dlr 31.745 33.066 +4.16 Korean won 1118.90 1172.50 +4.79 Baht 34.65 36.00 +3.91 Peso 46.52 47.06 +1.16 Rupiah 13305 13785 +3.61 Rupee 67.02 66.15 -1.30 Ringgit 4.0480 4.2935 +6.06 Yuan 6.6761 6.4936 -2.73 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)