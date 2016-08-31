* Won rises on dollar-selling by local exporters * Yuan supported by worry over c.bank intervention * Asian currencies mostly steady to firmer * U.S. data in focus for hints on Fed rate hike prospects SINGAPORE, Aug 31 Most Asian currencies were steady to firmer against the dollar on Wednesday, with the South Korean won outperforming due to month-end flows from local exporters. The Chinese yuan held firm, with investors cautious about possible central bank intervention whenever the currency neared the psychologically-important 6.7 per dollar level. After holding firm in the first half of August on the back of inflows from yield-seeking investors, most Asian currencies faltered in the second half as upbeat comments from Fed policymakers rekindled bets for a rise in U.S. interest rates and bolstered the greenback. The focus now is on whether U.S. economic indicators coming up this week, such as nonfarm payrolls data on Friday, will add to expectations that the Fed could raise interest rates as early as September, or cause such bets to be pared back. SOUTH KOREAN WON The South Korean won ended higher on Wednesday as month-end dollar sales by exporters supported the currency towards the close of the session. SINGAPORE DOLLAR, INDONESIAN RUPIAH The Singapore dollar has underperformed compared with regional peers in August with a monthly loss of 1.8 percent against the U.S. dollar. Another underperformer was the Indonesian rupiah, which is down 1.4 percent against the U.S. dollar in August. The potential for further monetary easing in Singapore and Indonesia in coming months, may have weighed on the Singapore dollar and the rupiah in August, said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo. "There has been speculation that there could be additional monetary easing in Indonesia, although such views might recede if the rupiah were to fall further," he said. "For Singapore...there is a view that there might be some type of easing bias at the October meeting amid the weakness in the manufacturing sector," Murata said, referring to the central bank's semiannual policy decision. Data released last week showed that Singapore's factory output in July unexpectedly contracted from a year earlier, heightening concerns about the outlook for the city-state's economy. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0737 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 103.27 102.97 -0.29 Sing dlr 1.3635 1.3647 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 31.717 31.720 +0.01 Korean won 1115.57 1119.90 +0.39 Baht 34.63 34.60 -0.11 Peso 46.580 46.470 -0.24 Rupiah 13275 13275 +0.00 Rupee 67.01 67.04 +0.04 Ringgit 4.0480 4.0480 +0.00 Yuan 6.6794 6.6820 +0.04 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 103.27 120.30 +16.49 Sing dlr 1.3635 1.4177 +3.98 Taiwan dlr 31.717 33.066 +4.25 Korean won 1115.57 1172.50 +5.10 Baht 34.63 36.00 +3.94 Peso 46.58 47.06 +1.03 Rupiah 13275 13785 +3.84 Rupee 67.01 66.15 -1.28 Ringgit 4.0480 4.2935 +6.06 Yuan 6.6794 6.4936 -2.78 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Additional reporting by Yena Park and Dahee Kim in SEOUL, Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin in SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)