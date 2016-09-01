SINGAPORE, Sept 1 The following table shows
rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0356 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0356 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 103.25 103.42 +0.16
Sing dlr 1.3632 1.3634 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 31.738 31.726 -0.04
Korean won 1120.30 1114.80 -0.49
Baht 34.60 34.60 +0.00
Peso 46.640 46.580 -0.13
Rupiah 13275 13265 -0.08
Rupee 66.98 66.97 -0.02
Ringgit 4.0745 4.0480 -0.65
Yuan 6.6805 6.6790 -0.02
Change so
far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev Pct
year Move
Japan yen 103.25 120.30 +16.51
Sing dlr 1.3632 1.4177 +4.00
Taiwan dlr 31.738 33.066 +4.18
Korean won 1120.30 1172.50 +4.66
Baht 34.60 36.00 +4.06
Peso 46.64 47.06 +0.90
Rupiah 13275 13785 +3.84
Rupee 66.98 66.15 -1.24
Ringgit 4.0745 4.2935 +5.37
Yuan 6.6805 6.4936 -2.80
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)