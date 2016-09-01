* Asian currencies mostly steady to weaker vs dollar * NDF market liquidity hurt by confusion over margin rules * Recent retreat in oil prices may weigh on Asia FX -analyst (Updates prices, adds text) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Asian currencies were mostly steady to lower against the dollar on Thursday, with the focus on whether this week's U.S. jobs data will increase expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates soon. Losses were led by the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit, with the won slipping 0.5 percent and the ringgit falling 0.7 percent versus the dollar. The dollar is likely to be supported against Asian currencies going into the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday, said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist for Mizuho Bank in Singapore. "Oil prices have been slipping for the last few sessions, and against that backdrop, equities have also turned more defensive. So this environment generally is not going to spur any sustainable or sustained rallies in Asian currencies," he said. NON-DELIVERABLE FORWARDS Traders said confusion over new derivatives trading rules for U.S. and Japanese banks dampened market liquidity in Asian currency non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). "Generally speaking, there is uncertainty over the introduction of the margin requirements and that is causing a reduction in liquidity," said a Singapore-based FX trader. The rules, effective on Thursday, require U.S. and Japanese banks to post collateral or 'margin' against over-the-counter trades. The markets for Asian currency NDFs and interest rate swaps are "frozen at the moment" due to the new margining requirements, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for foreign exchange broker OANDA in Singapore. "Some counterparties don't want to face U.S. and Japanese names, because they don't want to have to be obliged to post initial margin... so the whole market's a bit fragmented," Halley said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0651 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 103.26 103.42 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.3632 1.3634 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.733 31.726 -0.02 Korean won 1120.35 1114.80 -0.50 Baht 34.62 34.60 -0.07 Peso 46.690 46.580 -0.24 Rupiah 13275 13265 -0.08 Rupee 66.95 66.97 +0.03 Ringgit 4.0765 4.0480 -0.70 Yuan 6.6800 6.6790 -0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 103.26 120.30 +16.50 Sing dlr 1.3632 1.4177 +4.00 Taiwan dlr 31.733 33.066 +4.20 Korean won 1120.35 1172.50 +4.65 Baht 34.62 36.00 +3.99 Peso 46.69 47.06 +0.79 Rupiah 13275 13785 +3.84 Rupee 66.95 66.15 -1.19 Ringgit 4.0765 4.2935 +5.32 Yuan 6.6800 6.4936 -2.79 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)