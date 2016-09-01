* Asian currencies mostly steady to weaker vs dollar
* NDF market liquidity hurt by confusion over margin rules
* Recent retreat in oil prices may weigh on Asia FX -analyst
(Updates prices, adds text)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Asian currencies were mostly
steady to lower against the dollar on Thursday, with the focus
on whether this week's U.S. jobs data will increase expectations
for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates soon.
Losses were led by the South Korean won and the
Malaysian ringgit, with the won slipping 0.5 percent
and the ringgit falling 0.7 percent versus the dollar.
The dollar is likely to be supported against Asian
currencies going into the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due on
Friday, said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist for Mizuho Bank
in Singapore.
"Oil prices have been slipping for the last few sessions,
and against that backdrop, equities have also turned more
defensive. So this environment generally is not going to spur
any sustainable or sustained rallies in Asian currencies," he
said.
NON-DELIVERABLE FORWARDS
Traders said confusion over new derivatives trading rules
for U.S. and Japanese banks dampened market liquidity in Asian
currency non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
"Generally speaking, there is uncertainty over the
introduction of the margin requirements and that is causing a
reduction in liquidity," said a Singapore-based FX trader.
The rules, effective on Thursday, require U.S. and Japanese
banks to post collateral or 'margin' against over-the-counter
trades.
The markets for Asian currency NDFs and interest rate swaps
are "frozen at the moment" due to the new margining
requirements, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for
foreign exchange broker OANDA in Singapore.
"Some counterparties don't want to face U.S. and Japanese
names, because they don't want to have to be obliged to post
initial margin... so the whole market's a bit fragmented,"
Halley said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0651 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 103.26 103.42 +0.15
Sing dlr 1.3632 1.3634 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 31.733 31.726 -0.02
Korean won 1120.35 1114.80 -0.50
Baht 34.62 34.60 -0.07
Peso 46.690 46.580 -0.24
Rupiah 13275 13265 -0.08
Rupee 66.95 66.97 +0.03
Ringgit 4.0765 4.0480 -0.70
Yuan 6.6800 6.6790 -0.01
Change so far
in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev Pct
year Move
Japan yen 103.26 120.30 +16.50
Sing dlr 1.3632 1.4177 +4.00
Taiwan dlr 31.733 33.066 +4.20
Korean won 1120.35 1172.50 +4.65
Baht 34.62 36.00 +3.99
Peso 46.69 47.06 +0.79
Rupiah 13275 13785 +3.84
Rupee 66.95 66.15 -1.19
Ringgit 4.0765 4.2935 +5.32
Yuan 6.6800 6.4936 -2.79
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)