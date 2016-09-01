* Bets turn bearish in yuan, ringgit, Singapore dollar
* Bullish bets pared back in other Asian currencies
* Sentiment for rupiah least bullish in 3 months
* Yuan sentiment most bearish since late July
SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Sentiment toward emerging
Asian currencies weakened in the last two weeks after hawkish
comments from Federal Reserve officials rekindled bets for U.S.
interest rates to rise this year and gave a lift to the dollar.
Market positioning in the Chinese yuan was
estimated to be the most bearish since late July, according to
the Reuters survey of 18 fund managers, analysts and currency
traders conducted from Tuesday through Thursday. (GRAPHIC: tmsnrt.rs/2aDRP78)
Sentiment toward the Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore
dollar turned slightly bearish.
Bullish bets on the Indonesian rupiah were the
smallest since late May, when rupiah sentiment had been bearish.
Bullish bets were scaled back in other Asian currencies such as
the South Korean won, Taiwan dollar, Indian
rupee, Thai baht and the Philippine peso
.
After holding firm in the first half of August on the back
of inflows from yield-seeking investors, Asian currencies
faltered in the second half as upbeat comments from Fed
policymakers on the U.S. economy bolstered the greenback.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said last Friday at the Fed's annual
conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that the case for a U.S.
rate increase had grown stronger in recent months. Fed Vice
Chair Stanley Fischer said last week that Yellen's speech was
consistent with expectations for possible interest rate hikes
this year.
The poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers
believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging
market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar,
Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai
baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
1-Sept 0.60 -0.16 0.13 -0.11 -0.23 -0.21 0.19 -0.04 -0.27
18-Aug -0.04 -1.08 -0.47 -0.81 -0.90 -0.60 -0.33 -0.49 -0.69
4-Aug 0.12 -1.01 -0.52 -0.84 -0.67 -0.56 0.16 -0.04 -0.56
21-July 1.01 -0.50 0.06 -0.63 -0.37 0.11 0.04 0.10 -0.20
7-July 1.12 -0.11 -0.38 -0.69 0.09 0.24 0.06 0.18 -0.10
23-Jun 0.51 -0.12 -0.47 -0.44 -0.03 0.32 0.11 -0.02 -0.04
9-Jun 0.49 0.14 -0.03 -0.20 0.08 -0.05 0.30 -0.16 0.12
26-May 0.96 1.22 0.74 0.75 0.79 0.48 1.08 0.35 0.91
12-May 0.52 0.75 0.57 -0.08 0.51 -0.22 0.46 0.28 0.24
28-Apr 0.02 -0.36 -0.21 -0.25 -0.06 -0.46 -0.30 0.26 -0.03
14-Apr -0.20 -0.72 -0.57 -0.42 -0.23 -0.38 -0.75 -0.40 -0.16
31-Mar -0.13 -0.96 -0.78 -0.39 -0.39 -0.30 -0.93 -0.69 -0.12
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Additional reporting by Shaloo
Shrivastava in BENGALURU; Editing by Richard Borsuk)