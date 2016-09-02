* Dollar retreats after U.S. factory activity disappoints
* Most Asian currencies edge higher against greenback
* Ringgit weighed down by this week's drop in oil prices
* U.S. jobs data eyed for hints on Fed rate rise prospects
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Sept 2 The South Korean won led gains
among Asian currencies on Friday, as the dollar lost steam after
a surprisingly weak reading of U.S. factory activity cast some
doubt on the strength of U.S. economic growth.
Most Asian currencies edged higher against the dollar, with
the won gaining 0.5 percent and outperforming its
peers. The Malaysian ringgit underperformed and fell
0.3 percent.
The dollar retreated after a gauge of U.S. manufacturing
released on Thursday showed that factory activity contracted in
August for the first time in six months.
The focus now is whether U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later on
Friday will add to expectations that the Fed could raise
interest rates in coming months, or prompt a scale back in such
bets.
Investors are likely to remain on guard for a possible Fed
rate hike this year even if nonfarm payrolls growth comes in
slightly below market expectations, said Kota Hirayama, senior
economist for SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
"If we get a number somewhere around 150,000, the market's
rate rise expectations are unlikely to change much and won't go
away," Hirayama said, adding that such an outcome might weigh on
risk sentiment somewhat.
The median market forecast is for U.S. nonfarm payrolls to
have increased by 180,000 in August, according to a Reuters
survey of economists.
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT
The ringgit has declined 1.7 percent this week and
underperformed its peers, as falls in global oil prices
underscored worries about Malaysia's oil and gas revenues.
Global oil prices have tumbled more than 8 percent this week.
"Its underperformance is mainly due to the fall in oil
prices," said Khoon Goh, senior FX strategist for ANZ in
Singapore, referring to the ringgit.
The dollar could breach key technical resistance versus the
ringgit at 4.1050 if the U.S. jobs data comes in strong, he
added.
ASIAN CURRENCY POSITIONING
Sentiment toward emerging Asian currencies weakened in the
last two weeks after hawkish comments from Fed officials
rekindled bets for U.S. interest rates to rise this year and
gave a lift to the dollar.
Market positioning in the Chinese yuan was
estimated to be the most bearish since late July, according to
the Reuters survey of 18 fund managers, analysts and currency
traders conducted from Tuesday through Thursday.
Bullish bets on the Indonesian rupiah were the
smallest since late May, when rupiah sentiment had been bearish.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0647 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 103.59 103.23 -0.35
Sing dlr 1.3586 1.3596 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 31.700 31.736 +0.11
Korean won 1116.43 1122.10 +0.51
Baht 34.59 34.62 +0.10
Peso 46.660 46.730 +0.15
Rupiah 13250 13266 +0.12
Rupee 66.84 66.96 +0.18
Ringgit 4.0855 4.0740 -0.28
Yuan 6.6798 6.6780 -0.03
Change so
far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev Pct
year Move
Japan yen 103.59 120.30 +16.13
Sing dlr 1.3586 1.4177 +4.35
Taiwan dlr 31.700 33.066 +4.31
Korean won 1116.43 1172.50 +5.02
Baht 34.59 36.00 +4.09
Peso 46.66 47.06 +0.86
Rupiah 13250 13785 +4.04
Rupee 66.84 66.15 -1.02
Ringgit 4.0855 4.2935 +5.09
Yuan 6.6798 6.4936 -2.79
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)