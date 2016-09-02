* Dollar retreats after U.S. factory activity disappoints * Most Asian currencies edge higher against greenback * Ringgit weighed down by this week's drop in oil prices * U.S. jobs data eyed for hints on Fed rate rise prospects (Updates prices, adds text) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Sept 2 The South Korean won led gains among Asian currencies on Friday, as the dollar lost steam after a surprisingly weak reading of U.S. factory activity cast some doubt on the strength of U.S. economic growth. Most Asian currencies edged higher against the dollar, with the won gaining 0.5 percent and outperforming its peers. The Malaysian ringgit underperformed and fell 0.3 percent. The dollar retreated after a gauge of U.S. manufacturing released on Thursday showed that factory activity contracted in August for the first time in six months. The focus now is whether U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later on Friday will add to expectations that the Fed could raise interest rates in coming months, or prompt a scale back in such bets. Investors are likely to remain on guard for a possible Fed rate hike this year even if nonfarm payrolls growth comes in slightly below market expectations, said Kota Hirayama, senior economist for SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo. "If we get a number somewhere around 150,000, the market's rate rise expectations are unlikely to change much and won't go away," Hirayama said, adding that such an outcome might weigh on risk sentiment somewhat. The median market forecast is for U.S. nonfarm payrolls to have increased by 180,000 in August, according to a Reuters survey of economists. MALAYSIAN RINGGIT The ringgit has declined 1.7 percent this week and underperformed its peers, as falls in global oil prices underscored worries about Malaysia's oil and gas revenues. Global oil prices have tumbled more than 8 percent this week. "Its underperformance is mainly due to the fall in oil prices," said Khoon Goh, senior FX strategist for ANZ in Singapore, referring to the ringgit. The dollar could breach key technical resistance versus the ringgit at 4.1050 if the U.S. jobs data comes in strong, he added. ASIAN CURRENCY POSITIONING Sentiment toward emerging Asian currencies weakened in the last two weeks after hawkish comments from Fed officials rekindled bets for U.S. interest rates to rise this year and gave a lift to the dollar. Market positioning in the Chinese yuan was estimated to be the most bearish since late July, according to the Reuters survey of 18 fund managers, analysts and currency traders conducted from Tuesday through Thursday. Bullish bets on the Indonesian rupiah were the smallest since late May, when rupiah sentiment had been bearish. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0647 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 103.59 103.23 -0.35 Sing dlr 1.3586 1.3596 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.700 31.736 +0.11 Korean won 1116.43 1122.10 +0.51 Baht 34.59 34.62 +0.10 Peso 46.660 46.730 +0.15 Rupiah 13250 13266 +0.12 Rupee 66.84 66.96 +0.18 Ringgit 4.0855 4.0740 -0.28 Yuan 6.6798 6.6780 -0.03 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 103.59 120.30 +16.13 Sing dlr 1.3586 1.4177 +4.35 Taiwan dlr 31.700 33.066 +4.31 Korean won 1116.43 1172.50 +5.02 Baht 34.59 36.00 +4.09 Peso 46.66 47.06 +0.86 Rupiah 13250 13785 +4.04 Rupee 66.84 66.15 -1.02 Ringgit 4.0855 4.2935 +5.09 Yuan 6.6798 6.4936 -2.79 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)