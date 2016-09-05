Sept 5 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.86 103.99 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.3580 1.3604 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 31.620 31.703 +0.26 Korean won 1109.90 1117.20 +0.66 Baht 34.62 34.55 -0.20 Peso 46.600 46.620 +0.04 Rupiah 13205 13245 +0.30 Rupee 66.82 66.82 0.00 Ringgit 4.0730 4.0830 +0.25 Yuan 6.6800 6.6821 +0.03 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.86 120.30 +15.83 Sing dlr 1.3580 1.4177 +4.40 Taiwan dlr 31.620 33.066 +4.57 Korean won 1109.90 1172.50 +5.64 Baht 34.62 36.00 +3.99 Peso 46.60 47.06 +0.99 Rupiah 13205 13785 +4.39 Rupee 66.82 66.15 -1.00 Ringgit 4.0730 4.2935 +5.41 Yuan 6.6800 6.4936 -2.79 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)