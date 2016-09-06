Sept 6 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 103.64 103.45 -0.19
Sing dlr 1.3567 1.3571 +0.03
Taiwan dlr 31.350 31.506 +0.50
Korean won 1104.40 1105.10 +0.06
Baht 34.80 34.70 -0.29
Peso 46.570 46.520 -0.11
Rupiah 13162 13150 -0.09
Rupee 66.82 66.82 0.00
Ringgit 4.0730 4.0670 -0.15
Yuan 6.6777 6.6768 -0.01
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 103.64 120.30 +16.07
Sing dlr 1.3567 1.4177 +4.50
Taiwan dlr 31.350 33.066 +5.47
Korean won 1104.40 1172.50 +6.17
Baht 34.80 36.00 +3.45
Peso 46.57 47.06 +1.05
Rupiah 13162 13785 +4.73
Rupee 66.82 66.15 -1.00
Ringgit 4.0730 4.2935 +5.41
Yuan 6.6777 6.4936 -2.76
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)