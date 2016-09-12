BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
Sept 12 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Monday as some Southeast Asian financial markets are closed for a holiday.
Reuters will resume coverage of emerging Asian currencies from Tuesday, Sept 13.
For the latest on emerging currency markets, please double-click.
For the latest stories on the Chinese yuan and the South Korean won, double-click .
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click.
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.