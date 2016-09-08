Sept 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.63 101.77 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.3466 1.3467 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.275 31.240 -0.11 Korean won 1092.32 1090.00 -0.21 Baht 34.64 34.61 -0.09 Peso 46.795 46.690 -0.22 Rupiah 13092 13080 -0.09 Rupee 66.37 66.37 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0550 4.0550 -0.00 Yuan 6.6663 6.6610 -0.08 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.63 120.30 +18.37 Sing dlr 1.3466 1.4177 +5.28 Taiwan dlr 31.275 33.066 +5.73 Korean won 1092.32 1172.50 +7.34 Baht 34.64 36.00 +3.93 Peso 46.80 47.06 +0.57 Rupiah 13092 13785 +5.29 Rupee 66.37 66.15 -0.33 Ringgit 4.0550 4.2935 +5.88 Yuan 6.6663 6.4936 -2.59 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)