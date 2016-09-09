Sept 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.15 102.49 +0.33 Sing dlr 1.3510 1.3514 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 31.381 31.286 -0.30 Korean won 1100.57 1092.60 -0.72 Baht 34.77 34.68 -0.26 Peso 47.065 46.890 -0.37 Rupiah 13083 13060 -0.18 Rupee 66.41 66.41 0.00 Ringgit 4.0655 4.0420 -0.58 Yuan 6.6729 6.6650 -0.12 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.15 120.30 +17.77 Sing dlr 1.3510 1.4177 +4.94 Taiwan dlr 31.381 33.066 +5.37 Korean won 1100.57 1172.50 +6.54 Baht 34.77 36.00 +3.54 Peso 47.07 47.06 -0.01 Rupiah 13083 13785 +5.37 Rupee 66.41 66.15 -0.40 Ringgit 4.0655 4.2935 +5.61 Yuan 6.6729 6.4936 -2.69 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)