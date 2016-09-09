* N.Korea conducts 5th and largest nuclear test
* Foreigners sell won, Seoul stocks; exporters cap won loss
* Won still best-performing EM Asia FX for year
* Yuan dips as depreciation speculation renews
By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korea's won fell on Friday
as a North Korean nuclear test raised geopolitical tensions in
the peninsula, causing investors to book profits on the
best-performing emerging Asian currency this year.
The Chinese yuan weakened amid fresh speculation
that the currency would depreciation now that nearly a week has
passed since the G20 summit held in Hangzhou.
Regional currencies also slid, paring some of their weekly
gains after the European Central Bank on Thursday provided few
hints about further stimulus, quashing hopes on additional money
seeking higher yields in Asia.
The won lost as much as 0.9 percent to 1,103.0
per dollar as offshore funds dumped the currency, while oil
refiners bought the greenback for payments. Foreign investors
sold Seoul shares.
North Korea announced on Friday it had conducted its fifth
nuclear test, hours after seismic monitors detected a blast near
the secretive country's nuclear test site. Meteorological
agencies reported a surface-level seismic tremor indicated it
was its most powerful yet.
Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said the central bank was
closely watching growing volatility in the currency. The foreign
exchange authorities made similar warnings in the previous two
days.
Seungji Jeon, Samsung Futures' FX analyst in Seoul said the
test "may put further pressure on the won in a near term as
caution over FX intervention has already been surfacing".
Still, she said she doubted the nuclear test would
sustainably hurt the won.
Between Jan. 6, when there was a North Korea nuclear test,
and the end of February, the won lost more than 3 percent, in
part because of worries about China's economic slowdown and
mounting capital outflows.
But then the won erased the losses and became emerging
Asia's strongest currency this year, with a 6.8 percent gain
against the dollar so far.
On Friday, the South Korean currency recovered some of
earlier losses as exporters chased it on dips for settlements
ahead of the Full Moon Festival next week. Seoul financial
markets will be closed from Wednesday through Friday.
The won has risen 1.8 percent so far this week on equity
inflows and exporters' demand. On Wednesday, it hit a near
16-month peak.
WEEKLY RISES
Most emerging Asian currencies have risen for the week, led
by the won, as disappointing U.S. economic data weakened
prospects of a near-term interest rates hike by the Federal
Reserve.
Indonesia's rupiah has gained 1.3 percent this week
as foreign investors added bond holdings. Bank Indonesia
Governor Agus Martowardojo said further monetary policy easing
in September or October was a possibility, which could support
the country's bond prices.
The Taiwan dollar has advanced 1.0 percent so far
this week as foreign investors kept buying local stocks.
China's yuan has edged up 0.1 percent for the
week after a third straight week of losses with inflation and
imports data suggesting stabilisation of the world's
second-largest economy.
The Philippine peso bucked against the regional
appreciation trend, having lost 1.0 percent, as foreign
investors kept selling Manila stocks.
Such equity outflows came as ties were the United States
were strained when comments from President Rodrigo Duterte led
President Barack Obama to cancel a planned meeting.
