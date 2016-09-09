* N.Korea conducts 5th and largest nuclear test * Foreigners sell won, Seoul stocks; exporters cap won loss * Won still best-performing EM Asia FX for year * Yuan dips as depreciation speculation renews (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korea's won fell on Friday as a North Korean nuclear test raised geopolitical tensions in the peninsula, causing investors to book profits on the best-performing emerging Asian currency this year. The Chinese yuan weakened amid fresh speculation that the currency would depreciation now that nearly a week has passed since the G20 summit held in Hangzhou. Regional currencies also slid, paring some of their weekly gains after the European Central Bank on Thursday provided few hints about further stimulus, quashing hopes on additional money seeking higher yields in Asia. The won lost as much as 0.9 percent to 1,103.0 per dollar as offshore funds dumped the currency, while oil refiners bought the greenback for payments. Foreign investors sold Seoul shares. North Korea announced on Friday it had conducted its fifth nuclear test, hours after seismic monitors detected a blast near the secretive country's nuclear test site. Meteorological agencies reported a surface-level seismic tremor indicated it was its most powerful yet. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said the central bank was closely watching growing volatility in the currency. The foreign exchange authorities made similar warnings in the previous two days. Seungji Jeon, Samsung Futures' FX analyst in Seoul said the test "may put further pressure on the won in a near term as caution over FX intervention has already been surfacing". Still, she said she doubted the nuclear test would sustainably hurt the won. Between Jan. 6, when there was a North Korea nuclear test, and the end of February, the won lost more than 3 percent, in part because of worries about China's economic slowdown and mounting capital outflows. But then the won erased the losses and became emerging Asia's strongest currency this year, with a 6.8 percent gain against the dollar so far. On Friday, the South Korean currency recovered some of earlier losses as exporters chased it on dips for settlements ahead of the Full Moon Festival next week. Seoul financial markets will be closed from Wednesday through Friday. The won has risen 1.8 percent so far this week on equity inflows and exporters' demand. On Wednesday, it hit a near 16-month peak. WEEKLY RISES Most emerging Asian currencies have risen for the week, led by the won, as disappointing U.S. economic data weakened prospects of a near-term interest rates hike by the Federal Reserve. Indonesia's rupiah has gained 1.3 percent this week as foreign investors added bond holdings. Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said further monetary policy easing in September or October was a possibility, which could support the country's bond prices. The Taiwan dollar has advanced 1.0 percent so far this week as foreign investors kept buying local stocks. China's yuan has edged up 0.1 percent for the week after a third straight week of losses with inflation and imports data suggesting stabilisation of the world's second-largest economy. The Philippine peso bucked against the regional appreciation trend, having lost 1.0 percent, as foreign investors kept selling Manila stocks. Such equity outflows came as ties were the United States were strained when comments from President Rodrigo Duterte led President Barack Obama to cancel a planned meeting. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0545 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.16 102.49 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.3525 1.3514 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 31.375 31.286 -0.28 Korean won 1097.91 1092.60 -0.48 Baht 34.74 34.68 -0.17 Peso 47.100 46.890 -0.45 Rupiah 13075 13060 -0.11 Rupee 66.56 66.41 -0.21 Ringgit 4.0630 4.0420 -0.52 Yuan 6.6748 6.6650 -0.15 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.16 120.30 +17.76 Sing dlr 1.3525 1.4177 +4.82 Taiwan dlr 31.375 33.066 +5.39 Korean won 1097.91 1172.50 +6.79 Baht 34.74 36.00 +3.63 Peso 47.10 47.06 -0.08 Rupiah 13075 13785 +5.43 Rupee 66.56 66.15 -0.61 Ringgit 4.0630 4.2935 +5.67 Yuan 6.6748 6.4936 -2.71 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)