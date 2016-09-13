Sept 13 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.57 101.88 +0.30
Sing dlr 1.3569 1.3563 -0.04
Taiwan dlr 31.610 31.716 +0.34
Korean won 1108.40 1113.50 +0.46
Baht 34.84 34.94 +0.30
Peso 47.380 47.160 -0.46
Rupiah 13155 13097 -0.44
Rupee 66.92 66.92 +0.00
Ringgit 4.0940 4.0675 -0.65
Yuan 6.6778 6.6805 +0.04
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.57 120.30 +18.44
Sing dlr 1.3569 1.4177 +4.48
Taiwan dlr 31.610 33.066 +4.61
Korean won 1108.40 1172.50 +5.78
Baht 34.84 36.00 +3.33
Peso 47.38 47.06 -0.68
Rupiah 13155 13785 +4.79
Rupee 66.92 66.15 -1.14
Ringgit 4.0940 4.2935 +4.87
Yuan 6.6778 6.4936 -2.76
