* SE Asia FX fall more on catch-up plays after holiday * Ringgit slide as Malaysia stocks, bonds slump * Philippine peso at 2-month low on equity outflows * Won turns down on geopolitical tensions, before holidays (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Tuesday as traders took a step back on broader concerns over global growth and anxiety over central banks' ability to stimulate their own economies. Regional currencies failed to draw much comfort from dovish comments by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, who said on Monday the U.S. central bank should avoid removing support for the world's top economy too quickly. The Malaysian ringgit hit an 11-week low, tracking lower stocks and government bond prices, after a regional holiday on Monday when risky assets fell on rising doubts over further global monetary stimulus. The Philippine peso touched a two-month trough on stock outflows. South Korea's won turned weaker as offshore funds sold the currency on growing geopolitical tensions and ahead of a long holiday. Despite Brainard's dovish remarks, investors cut holdings in emerging Asian currencies ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee next week and on worries that global central banks may have run out of ammunition to support economies. "The bias remains to buy USD on dips in the lead up to the FOMC next week," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX strategist for Maybank in Singapore, adding the bank's base expectation is a December hike with rising risks of a September move. "Markets are also pondering over the outlook of global central banks monetary policies. If easy monetary conditions are no longer going to be easier while the Fed is on the cusp of raising rate in this environment of slow growth, the bias will be in favour of USD." The won, the ringgit and the Singapore dollar are seen as particularly vulnerable to the Fed's tightening as those currencies are highly sensitive to moves in the U.S. Treasury yields, Wong said. WON The won started the day firmer and had risen on demand from local exporters for settlements ahead of a holiday. But the gains proved short-lived and the currency turned weaker as selling from offshore funds prompted local traders to cut their exposure to the won as they prepared for market closures from Wednesday through Friday. Importers also scrambled for dollars to make payments. Geopolitical tensions had ebbed somewhat after North Korea's nuclear test last week. Two U.S. B-1 bombers flew over South Korea on Tuesday in a show of force and solidarity with its ally. RINGGIT The ringgit lost 1.2 percent to 4.1160 per dollar, its weakest since June 27. The Malaysian currency was vulnerable to slipping to 4.1161, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement level of its appreciation from June to mid-July as it broke a chart support line at 4.0957, a 200-day moving average, analysts said. The ringgit had been stronger than the average since early March. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell 0.7 percent to 47.48 per dollar, its weakest since July 12. Foreign investors were net sellers in Manila's stock market in the previous four weeks, according to the Philippine Stock Exchange data. Foreign direct investments in June tumbled 41 percent from a year earlier, the central bank data showed. A senior Philippine bank currency trader said sentiment towards the country's assets remained weak due to "the recent run of onshore developments such as Duterte's spat with the U.S. plus global re-pricing of EM risks." Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was in the spotlight last week over a televised tirade against the United States and President Barack Obama. But the trader was looking to sell the peso only on rallies, seeing its recent weakness as excessive. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0630 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.94 101.88 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.3601 1.3563 -0.28 Taiwan dlr 31.705 31.716 +0.03 Korean won 1117.99 1113.50 -0.40 Baht 34.88 34.94 +0.18 Peso 47.465 47.160 -0.64 Rupiah 13175 13097 -0.59 Rupee 66.92 66.92 +0.00 *Ringgit 4.1140 4.0675 -1.13 Yuan 6.6799 6.6805 +0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.94 120.30 +18.01 Sing dlr 1.3601 1.4177 +4.23 Taiwan dlr 31.705 33.066 +4.29 Korean won 1117.99 1172.50 +4.88 Baht 34.88 36.00 +3.21 Peso 47.47 47.06 -0.85 Rupiah 13175 13785 +4.63 Rupee 66.92 66.15 -1.14 Ringgit 4.1140 4.2935 +4.36 Yuan 6.6799 6.4936 -2.79 * Indian financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)