* Yuan up as offshore renminbi borrowing costs elevate * Malaysia, Indonesia government bond prices fall * Philippine peso near 7-month low on equity outflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 14 The Malaysian ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, as investors sold higher-yielding units amid a global bond rout sparked by increasing doubts over further monetary stimulus in the world. China's yuan, however, rose as elevated borrowing costs in the offshore market in Hong Kong spooked renminbi short-sellers. The ringgit touched its weakest in more than three months, coming under further pressure from an overnight tumble in oil prices. The rupiah hit a near two-week low as local stocks lost ground with foreign selling. The Philippine peso fell to as weak as 47.66 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 24, on sustained equity outflows. Asian shares hovered near fresh six-week lows as bond yields rose on growing concerns over the ability of the world's major central banks to stimulate growth. "We are witnessing the fallout in some asset markets that are extremely vulnerable to a potential pullback of the exceptional QE measures from both Europe and Japan," said Stephen Innes, senior FX trader for FX broker OANDA in Singapore, referring to quantitative easing. "We may only be witnessing the tip of the iceberg at this point. The renewed equity weakness and steepening yield curves is a pretty toxic mix for a market accustomed to summer complacency," Innes said. He said the ringgit looked "precariously perched" given reeling oil prices and slow global growth. RINGGIT The ringgit slid 0.7 percent to 4.1355 per dollar, its weakest since June 6. Malaysia's government bond prices fell with the five-year yield at 3.233 percent, its highest since Aug. 12. A senior Malaysian bank currency trader expected the ringgit to weaken to 4.1500 as foreign investors are more likely to sell local debt due to the global bond sell-off. Given foreign holdings of more than 40 percent in Malaysian bonds, the local debt market may be vulnerable to outflows. "All I hear is big players are selling or taking profits on their profitable long high-yielder trades. It will continue until BOJ and FOMC next week," said the trader, without mentioning names of major funds. The Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve hold their own monetary policy meetings on Sept 20-21. The Nikkei newspaper reported that the BOJ plans to make its controversial negative interest rate policy the centrepiece of future monetary easing. Financial markets, meanwhile, are pricing in only about a 10 percent chance of the Federal Reserve raising rates at next week's policy meeting, but it could tighten later this year. RUPIAH The rupiah lost 0.6 percent to 13,238 per dollar, its weakest since Sept 2. Indonesia's shares fell 1.5 percent, underperforming their Southeast Asian peers, after foreigners were net sellers in the market in the previous four consecutive sessions. A Jakarta-based currency trader was looking to sell the rupiah on rallies as he suspected bond outflows amid low government debt prices. Still, the currency may find some support if the central bank cuts interest rates later this month, the trader said. Such stimulus could boost capital gains from bond investments. Last week, Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said the central bank may ease policy this month or next either by cutting its benchmark interest rate or commercial banks' reserve requirement ratio, or through some other means. "Overall, IDR assets are still attractive," the trader said, adding the rupiah may find support at 13,300. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0530 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.96 102.59 -0.36 Sing dlr 1.3661 1.3668 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.690 31.706 +0.05 *Korean won 1118.80 1118.80 0.00 Baht 34.94 34.90 -0.13 Peso 47.575 47.455 -0.25 Rupiah 13220 13165 -0.42 Rupee 66.97 66.92 -0.08 Ringgit 4.1240 4.1050 -0.46 Yuan 6.6706 6.6798 +0.14 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.96 120.30 +16.84 Sing dlr 1.3661 1.4177 +3.78 Taiwan dlr 31.690 33.066 +4.34 Korean won 1118.80 1172.50 +4.80 Baht 34.94 36.00 +3.03 Peso 47.58 47.06 -1.08 Rupiah 13220 13785 +4.27 Rupee 66.97 66.15 -1.22 Ringgit 4.1240 4.2935 +4.11 Yuan 6.6706 6.4936 -2.65 * South Korea's financial markets are closed for a holiday from Wednesday through Friday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)