SINGAPORE, Sept 16 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.02 102.08 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.3617 1.3624 +0.05 *Taiwan dlr 31.689 31.689 0.00 *Korean won 1118.80 1118.80 0.00 Baht 34.82 34.91 +0.26 Peso 47.640 47.695 +0.12 Rupiah 13125 13170 +0.34 Rupee 67.02 67.02 0.00 *Ringgit 4.1340 4.1340 0.00 *Yuan 6.6734 6.6734 0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.02 120.30 +17.92 Sing dlr 1.3617 1.4177 +4.11 Taiwan dlr 31.689 33.066 +4.35 Korean won 1118.80 1172.50 +4.80 Baht 34.82 36.00 +3.39 Peso 47.64 47.06 -1.22 Rupiah 13125 13785 +5.03 Rupee 67.02 66.15 -1.29 Ringgit 4.1340 4.2935 +3.86 Yuan 6.6734 6.4936 -2.69 * Financial markets in China, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)