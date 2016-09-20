Sept 20 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.94 101.91 -0.03
Sing dlr 1.3613 1.3615 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 31.335 31.450 +0.37
Korean won 1116.93 1118.10 +0.10
Baht 34.79 34.84 +0.14
Peso 47.810 47.815 +0.01
Rupiah 13140 13155 +0.11
Rupee 66.96 66.96 0.00
Ringgit 4.1345 4.1330 -0.04
Yuan 6.6710 6.6688 -0.03
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.94 120.30 +18.01
Sing dlr 1.3613 1.4177 +4.14
Taiwan dlr 31.335 33.066 +5.52
Korean won 1116.93 1172.50 +4.98
Baht 34.79 36.00 +3.47
Peso 47.81 47.06 -1.57
Rupiah 13140 13785 +4.91
Rupee 66.96 66.15 -1.21
Ringgit 4.1345 4.2935 +3.85
Yuan 6.6710 6.4936 -2.66
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)