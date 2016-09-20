* Taiwan dollar up on stock inflows; importers limit * Ringgit falls as Malaysia govt bond prices slid * Philippine peso near 8-month low on foreign stock selling (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Tuesday with caution heightening ahead of Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve policy decisions this week. But the Taiwan dollar bucked the regional slide, rising to a near two-week high on further inflows into the island's stock market. Malaysia's ringgit slumped as government bond prices fell, suggesting capital outflows. The country's bonds are seen as more vulnerable to a global bond rout as oil prices remain weak, straining the government's finances, analysts said. The Philippine peso hovered near an eight-month low on sustained foreign stock selling. The BOJ and Fed will announce their policy decisions on Wednesday. The BOJ could make negative interest rates the primary focus of its policy, while BOJ officials have suggested in recent weeks that there is room to cut rates further. But the central bank has also acknowledged the potential costs of the unorthodox policy, causing speculation that the authority will probably seek to steepen yield curve. The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged this week, but investors will closely watch for any hints on whether the U.S. central bank will hike borrowing costs later this year. "Without consensus among policymakers, the BOJ is seen unlikely to take aggressive measures. That will defy some hopes of more liquidity and hurt risky assets including Asian currencies," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures in Seoul. "In addition, if the Fed takes a hawkish stance with signals of a rate hike within the year, that will boost volatility." TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose 0.5 percent to 31.308 per the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Sept 8. Foreign financial institutions bought the island's currency, probably to buy stocks, traders said. On Monday, foreigners turned to net buyers in the domestic equity market, absorbing a net T$11.3 billion ($360.6 million), after selling in the previous five straight sessions. The Taiwan dollar pared some of earlier gains as importers including oil companies purchased the greenback for payments. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0445 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.86 101.91 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.3631 1.3615 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 31.339 31.450 +0.35 Korean won 1118.70 1118.10 -0.05 Baht 34.82 34.84 +0.05 Peso 47.865 47.815 -0.10 Rupiah 13148 13155 +0.05 Rupee 67.03 66.96 -0.11 Ringgit 4.1420 4.1330 -0.22 Yuan 6.6692 6.6688 -0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.86 120.30 +18.10 Sing dlr 1.3631 1.4177 +4.01 Taiwan dlr 31.339 33.066 +5.51 Korean won 1118.70 1172.50 +4.81 Baht 34.82 36.00 +3.38 Peso 47.87 47.06 -1.68 Rupiah 13148 13785 +4.84 Rupee 67.03 66.15 -1.31 Ringgit 4.1420 4.2935 +3.66 Yuan 6.6692 6.4936 -2.63 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)