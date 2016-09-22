Sept 22 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.20 100.33 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.3528 1.3540 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 31.305 31.430 +0.40 Korean won 1101.95 1120.10 +1.65 Baht 34.66 34.75 +0.27 Peso 47.775 47.890 +0.24 Rupiah 13090 13134 +0.34 Rupee 67.02 67.02 0.00 Ringgit 4.1140 4.1350 +0.51 Yuan 6.6611 6.6660 +0.07 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.20 120.30 +20.06 Sing dlr 1.3528 1.4177 +4.80 Taiwan dlr 31.305 33.066 +5.63 Korean won 1101.95 1172.50 +6.40 Baht 34.66 36.00 +3.88 Peso 47.78 47.06 -1.50 Rupiah 13090 13785 +5.31 Rupee 67.02 66.15 -1.29 Ringgit 4.1140 4.2935 +4.36 Yuan 6.6611 6.4936 -2.51 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)