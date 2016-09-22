* Won jumps on stop-loss dlr selling; intervention suspected * Rupiah near 2-wk high; Indonesia c.bank seen cutting rates * Ringgit over 1-wk peak on strong oil, Malaysia govt bonds (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Most emerging Asian currencies rallied on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates on hold and slowed the pace of further hikes, encouraging investors to seek higher yields in the region. South Korea's won jumped to its strongest level in almost two weeks on stop-loss dollar selling. It gave up some of those gains as official intervention was suspected after a warning against further appreciation. The Indonesian rupiah also hit a near two-week high as local stocks and bonds rose with the central bank expected to cut interest rates later in the day. Malaysia's ringgit advanced to its strongest level in more than a week as higher crude prices eased concerns over the country's oil and gas revenue. The Fed on Wednesday suggested it could raise rates by year-end if the labour market improved further, but cut the number of rate increases expected in 2017 and 2018. It also reduced its longer-run interest rate forecast to 2.9 percent from 3 percent. That boosted risk sentiment, lifting Asian stocks and bonds. "The Fed was more dovish than the market expected," said Qi Gao, FX strategist for Scotiabank in Singapore. "EM Asian currencies will benefit from global excess liquidity chasing higher returns, domestic reflationary policies and improved market sentiment," he said. The won and the ringgit will lead regional gains as the South Korean currency is more sensitive to risk sentiment and the Malaysian unit is tracking oil prices, Gao said. WON The won jumped as much as 1.8 percent to 1,100.5 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 9, on expectations of rising demand from exporters for settlements. The South Korean currency, emerging Asia's best performer this year, pared some gains as foreign exchange authorities were suspected of intervening to stem further appreciation, traders said. The authorities were spotted around 1,101, they added. That came as the finance ministry said it will adopt "appropriate responses" to prevent one-sided moves in domestic financial markets. "If exporters accelerate unloading dollars, the won may strengthen to around 1,080. But it may be locked in a range between 1,080 and 1,120, given the authorities' focus on reducing volatilities," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. RUPIAH The rupiah rose 0.5 percent to 13,075 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 9. Indonesia's shares advanced nearly 1 percent after foreign investors on Wednesday were net buyers of local equities following nine straight sessions of selling. The Indonesian currency may try to strengthen past the previous high of 13,055, analysts said. Still, caution grew over possible intervention by the central bank to curb the currency's strength, especially around 13,070-13,080, traders said. "A potential rate cut could attract more bond inflows, but the 13,070-80 is the most BI will tolerate," said a Jakarta-based currency trader, referring to Bank Indonesia. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as much as 0.9 percent to 4.0970 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 13. The Malaysian currency found further support as government bond prices rose. The ringgit is seen trying to break through a chart resistance at a 200-day moving average of 4.0899 with the previous technical resistance area of 4.1200-4.1300 becoming a supporting zone, analysts said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0445 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.30 100.33 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.3532 1.3540 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.400 31.430 +0.10 Korean won 1103.30 1120.10 +1.52 Baht 34.65 34.75 +0.29 Peso 47.850 47.890 +0.08 Rupiah 13095 13134 +0.30 Rupee 66.86 67.02 +0.25 Ringgit 4.1080 4.1350 +0.66 Yuan 6.6691 6.6660 -0.05 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.30 120.30 +19.94 Sing dlr 1.3532 1.4177 +4.77 Taiwan dlr 31.400 33.066 +5.31 Korean won 1103.30 1172.50 +6.27 Baht 34.65 36.00 +3.90 Peso 47.85 47.06 -1.65 Rupiah 13095 13785 +5.27 Rupee 66.86 66.15 -1.05 Ringgit 4.1080 4.2935 +4.52 Yuan 6.6691 6.4936 -2.63 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing by Richard Borsuk)