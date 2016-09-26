Sept 26 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.76 101.01 +0.24 Sing dlr 1.3592 1.3593 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.366 31.330 -0.11 Korean won 1102.99 1102.40 -0.05 Baht 34.62 34.66 +0.12 Peso 48.120 47.990 -0.27 Rupiah 13070 13075 +0.04 Rupee 66.65 66.65 0.00 Ringgit 4.1295 4.1100 -0.47 Yuan 6.6701 6.6698 -0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.76 120.30 +19.39 Sing dlr 1.3592 1.4177 +4.30 Taiwan dlr 31.366 33.066 +5.42 Korean won 1102.99 1172.50 +6.30 Baht 34.62 36.00 +3.99 Peso 48.12 47.06 -2.20 Rupiah 13070 13785 +5.47 Rupee 66.65 66.15 -0.75 Ringgit 4.1295 4.2935 +3.97 Yuan 6.6701 6.4936 -2.65 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)