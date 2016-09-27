* Indonesia tax amnesty-linked flows support rupiah * Won over 2-week high on stop-loss dlr selling, exporters * Philippine peso rebounds after 7-year low (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon and Fransiska Nangoy SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, Sept 27 Emerging Asian currencies turned firmer on Tuesday, with risk appetites improving as many market participants judged U.S. Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton the winner of the first debate with Republican opponent Donald Trump. The Indonesian rupiah hit a 17-month peak on suspected inflows into the first phase of the country's tax amnesty programme, where participants will be charged with the lowest fee and which ends on Sept 30. Most regional currencies started the day weaker ahead of the first of three U.S. presidential debates, with polls showing a tightening race. Trump is seen by many as negative for emerging Asian countries as he is perceived as more protectionist on international trade, vowing to renegotiate some trade agreements. But the Mexican peso jumped during the debate in a sign of easing concerns that Trump could win the Nov. 8 election and threaten Mexico's exports to the United States, its single biggest market. In online betting markets, the chance of Clinton winning the election gained after the debate. Emerging Asian currencies followed the Mexican currency's move. The South Korean won advanced almost 1 percent to its strongest level in more than two weeks. The Philippine peso turned firmer after hitting a fresh seven-year low. "The Mexican peso's jump suggested a Clinton's win for this round of debate. USD/AXJ also traded lower as relief sets in," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX strategist for Maybank in Singapore, referring to dollar/emerging Asian currencies. He said risk-sensitive currencies such as the won may benefit more. "But I would say that's a relief for now. There are two more debates and politics are fluid. Things could turn around," Wong added. RUPIAH The rupiah rose 0.7 percent to 12,940 per dollar, its strongest since April 2015. According to the latest data from Indonesia's tax office, assets declared under the tax amnesty scheme have reached 2,008 trillion rupiah ($155.1 billion) on Tuesday with 102 trillion rupiah of them pledged to be repatriated. To encourage more amnesty participation, the government has said it will let participants declare their assets and pay a penalty by the end of this month, but submit paperwork by Dec. 31. The rupiah found further support from quarter- and month-end flows, which have tightened the money market. The currency also enjoyed inflows for the government bond auction later in the day with an indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. The overnight Jakarta Interbank Offered Rate jumped to 5.5 percent, its highest since June 27, suggesting it became expensive to hold bearish positions in the rupiah. "Liquidity in the market is lower than usual" said one trader in Jakarta. "And the amnesty flows will go directly to the government." WON The won started the local session weaker and hit a near one-week low before the U.S. presidential debate began. The South Korean currency then turned firmer to 1,097.1 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 9, as risky assets rebounded and exporters bought it for month-end settlements. "The market rushed to dump Trump-generated dollar holdings," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. "I don't see solid reasons to buy dollars unless we see a strong rebound above 1,100 although the market seemed to have completed urgent stop-loss selling," the trader added. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso slid as much as 0.3 percent in early trading to 48.405 per dollar, its weakest since September 2009. But after the debate, the Philippine currency reversed the direction as traders unwound bearish bets, tracking rebounds in regional units. "The market grows tired of long USD and it is better to lighten up on the positions for the moment," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. Still, the trader may sell the peso around 48.000, saying: "the negative political sentiment still lingers." Manila stocks lost more than 1 percent, underperforming regional peers, as foreign investors - who have unloaded local equities over the past six weeks - were again net sellers in the previous session. Philippine assets have been under pressure from the impact of President Rodrigo Duterte's policies on capital inflows, ratings and international relations. The large number of killings in Duterte's war on drugs has drawn widespread international criticism, including from the United Nations, triggering angry responses from the Philippine leader. His anti-American outbursts have startled investors. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day as of 0545 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.77 100.34 -0.43 Sing dlr 1.3583 1.3599 +0.12 *Taiwan dlr 31.432 31.432 0.00 Korean won 1098.00 1107.90 +0.90 Baht 34.57 34.61 +0.13 Peso 48.225 48.250 +0.05 Rupiah 12945 13025 +0.62 Rupee 66.49 66.60 +0.17 Ringgit 4.1160 4.1260 +0.24 Yuan 6.6697 6.6695 -0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.77 120.30 +19.38 Sing dlr 1.3583 1.4177 +4.37 Taiwan dlr 31.432 33.066 +5.20 Korean won 1098.00 1172.50 +6.79 Baht 34.57 36.00 +4.15 Peso 48.23 47.06 -2.42 Rupiah 12945 13785 +6.49 Rupee 66.49 66.15 -0.51 Ringgit 4.1160 4.2935 +4.31 Yuan 6.6697 6.4936 -2.64 * Taiwan's financial markets are closed due to the approach of Typhoon Megi. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Fransiska Nangoy; Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)