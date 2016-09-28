Sept 28 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.49 100.43 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.3603 1.3598 -0.04 *Taiwan dlr 31.432 31.432 0.00 Korean won 1096.00 1096.50 +0.05 Baht 34.61 34.58 -0.09 Peso 48.160 48.170 +0.02 Rupiah 12925 12950 +0.19 Rupee 66.48 66.48 0.00 Ringgit 4.1375 4.1220 -0.37 Yuan 6.6688 6.6695 +0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.49 120.30 +19.71 Sing dlr 1.3603 1.4177 +4.22 Taiwan dlr 31.432 33.066 +5.20 Korean won 1096.00 1172.50 +6.98 Baht 34.61 36.00 +4.03 Peso 48.16 47.06 -2.28 Rupiah 12925 13785 +6.65 Rupee 66.48 66.15 -0.50 Ringgit 4.1375 4.2935 +3.77 Yuan 6.6688 6.4936 -2.63 * Taiwan's financial markets are closed due to Typhoon Megi. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)