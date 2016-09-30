Sept 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.01 101.04 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.3654 1.3642 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 31.365 31.356 -0.03 Korean won 1104.00 1098.80 -0.47 Baht 34.69 34.63 -0.17 Peso 48.480 48.330 -0.31 Rupiah 12985 12970 -0.12 Rupee 66.85 66.85 0.00 Ringgit 4.1430 4.1220 -0.51 Yuan 6.6680 6.6695 +0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.01 120.30 +19.10 Sing dlr 1.3654 1.4177 +3.83 Taiwan dlr 31.365 33.066 +5.42 Korean won 1104.00 1172.50 +6.20 Baht 34.69 36.00 +3.78 Peso 48.48 47.06 -2.93 Rupiah 12985 13785 +6.16 Rupee 66.85 66.15 -1.04 Ringgit 4.1430 4.2935 +3.63 Yuan 6.6680 6.4936 -2.62 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)