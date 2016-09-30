* Philippine peso to see worst month in 16 years * Philippine's Duterte linked himself to Hitler * Rupee up on pause in India-Pakistan geopolitical tension * Won, rupiah lead September EM Asia FX appreciation (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday as worries about Deutsche Bank soured risk sentiment, darkening the outlook for the regional units, despite monthly and quarterly gains on expectations of gradual U.S. interest rate hikes. India's rupee avoided the losses seen in regional peers on a pause in the escalation of ongoing India-Pakistan geopolitical tensions. The Philippine peso hit a fresh seven-year low to suffer its worst month in 16 years as on deepening fears that President Rodrigo Duterte's policies may keep driving foreign investors out of the country. Malaysia's ringgit fell to a 1-1/2-week trough as month-end corporate dollar demand offset support from higher oil prices. Asian shares slid as Deutsche Bank shares slumped to a record low after a report that trading clients had withdrawn excess cash and positions held in the largest German lender. "Given the nightmare of Lehman, markets shun risky assets including Asian currencies as potential systemic risks in the banking sector are enormous," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures in Seoul. The collapse of Lehman Brothers sparked the global financial crisis in 2008-09. "Momentum in Asian currencies may slow down in the coming months on the global risk aversion, as well as uncertainties surrounding global monetary policies and the U.S. elections," Jung said. RUPIAH, WON Most emerging Asian currencies were set to report gains in September and the third quarter as top Federal Reserve officials hinted that the U.S. central bank may only raise interest rates very gradually. Indonesia's rupiah has risen 2.1 percent against the dollar so far this month on tax amnesty-related inflows and as investors sought one of the highest bond yields in Asia. With the monthly rise, the currency was on the course for a 1.7 percent quarterly gain. The South Korean won has appreciated 1.4 percent over September, extending its quarterly gain to a 4.8 percent. That would be the largest quarterly rise since the April-June 2014. Equity inflows and exporters' demand for settlements boosted the currency. Taiwan's dollar has risen 1.3 percent so far this month to post its largest quarterly gain since early 2011 as foreigners snapped up local shares. However, doubts over further strength in emerging Asian currencies surfaced. November's U.S. presidential election and December's expected Fed policy decision presented high event risks, said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. Ng said it was even unclear whether the Fed would raise interest rates in December or merely reiterate its intention to tighten gradually. Some regional units were set to experience monthly and quarterly depreciation. The peso has lost 3.9 percent so far in September, which would be its largest monthly loss since October 2000. Philippine President Duterte on Friday appeared to liken himself to Adolf Hitler, saying he would "be happy" to exterminate three million drug users and peddlers in the country. The large number of killings in his war on drugs has drawn widespread international criticism, including from the United Nations, triggering angry responses from Duterte. His anti-American outbursts have startled investors. The ringgit has fallen 2.2 percent through September, increasing its quarterly loss to 2.8 percent, as Malaysian government bond prices fell on the absence of further monetary easing by major central banks. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.24 101.04 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.3652 1.3642 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.320 31.356 +0.11 Korean won 1099.50 1098.80 -0.06 Baht 34.69 34.63 -0.17 Peso 48.485 48.330 -0.32 Rupiah 12995 12970 -0.19 Rupee 66.66 66.85 +0.28 Ringgit 4.1410 4.1220 -0.46 Yuan 6.6698 6.6695 -0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.24 120.30 +18.83 Sing dlr 1.3652 1.4177 +3.85 Taiwan dlr 31.320 33.066 +5.57 Korean won 1099.50 1172.50 +6.64 Baht 34.69 36.00 +3.78 Peso 48.49 47.06 -2.94 Rupiah 12995 13785 +6.08 Rupee 66.66 66.15 -0.76 Ringgit 4.1410 4.2935 +3.68 Yuan 6.6698 6.4936 -2.64 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer)