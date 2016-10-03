Oct 3 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0115 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.24 101.42 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.3639 1.3631 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.300 31.366 +0.21 *Korean won 1101.30 1101.30 0.00 Baht 34.67 34.67 0.00 Peso 48.320 48.500 +0.37 Rupiah 13010 13047 +0.28 Rupee 66.61 66.61 0.00 *Ringgit 4.1320 4.1320 0.00 *Yuan 6.6745 6.6745 0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.24 120.30 +18.83 Sing dlr 1.3639 1.4177 +3.94 Taiwan dlr 31.300 33.066 +5.64 Korean won 1100.48 1172.50 +6.54 Baht 34.67 36.00 +3.84 Peso 48.32 47.06 -2.61 Rupiah 13010 13785 +5.96 Rupee 66.61 66.15 -0.69 Ringgit 4.1320 4.2935 +3.91 Yuan 6.6745 6.4936 -2.71 * Financial markets in China, Malaysia and South Korea are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)