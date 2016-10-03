* Rupiah up after tax amnesty-linked inflows; stocks jump * Philippine peso up; sentiment stays bearish on politics * China, S.Korea, Malaysia FX markets closed for holidays (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday as risk sentiment improved after reports of Deutsche Bank's was negotiating a smaller fine with the U.S. Department of Justice, and a survey showing China's manufacturing stabilising. Trading was subdued overall as several regional financial markets including China and South Korea were closed for holidays. Indonesia's rupiah advanced after the country enjoyed strong tax amnesty-related inflows last month, with $250 billion of offshore assets declared since the amnesty was launched in July. The Philippine peso rebounded as the World Bank said the economic growth could exceed its projections of 6.2 percent for the next two years. Asian equities rose after a report late on Friday said Deutsche Bank and the U.S. Department of Justice were close to agreeing a settlement of $5.4 billion to settle charges of selling toxic mortgages, rather than the initially touted $14 billion. The report has not been confirmed. China's factory activity expanded again in September, an official survey showed on Sunday, suggesting some recent positive momentum may be sustained. Still, analysts remained doubtful of more appreciation in Asian currencies, given risk sentiment could sour anytime. "Today's risk-on sentiment may not warrant further gains in emerging Asian FX, given uncertainties over the U.S. elections, the Fed's monetary policy and the German banking sector," said Qi Gao, FX strategist for Scotiabank in Singapore. RUPIAH The rupiah found further support as Jakarta shares jumped more than 1 percent, well outperforming regional peers. Indonesia's manufacturing activity expanded further in September with exports orders at a four-year high, a private survey showed earlier. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso gained in thin trading as investors cut bearish bets in the currency, which was driven by political turmoil to its largest monthly loss for 16 years in September. Foreign investors also turned to net buyers of the Philippine stock market last week after dumping local equities over the previous six consecutive weeks. Traders, however, were looking to sell the peso on rallies due to concerns over President Rodrigo Duterte as the alliance with the United States becomes more fragile. "Political premium is still there. An overall risk-off tone is in markets as the Deutsche Bank saga is still far from over," said a senior Philippine bank trader. The peso is seen weakening to 49.00 per dollar by the year-end, the trader added. That was the level last hit in September 2009. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.42 101.42 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.3652 1.3631 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 31.335 31.366 +0.10 *Korean won 1101.30 1101.30 0.00 Baht 34.62 34.67 +0.14 Peso 48.330 48.500 +0.35 Rupiah 12985 13047 +0.48 Rupee 66.49 66.61 +0.18 *Ringgit 4.1320 4.1320 0.00 *Yuan 6.6745 6.6745 0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.42 120.30 +18.62 Sing dlr 1.3652 1.4177 +3.85 Taiwan dlr 31.335 33.066 +5.52 Korean won 1101.30 1172.50 +6.47 Baht 34.62 36.00 +3.99 Peso 48.33 47.06 -2.63 Rupiah 12985 13785 +6.16 Rupee 66.49 66.15 -0.51 Ringgit 4.1320 4.2935 +3.91 Yuan 6.6745 6.4936 -2.71 * Financial markets in China, Malaysia and South Korea are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer)