Oct 4 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0105 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.97 101.66 -0.30
Sing dlr 1.3667 1.3651 -0.12
Taiwan dlr 31.343 31.330 -0.04
Korean won 1103.45 1101.30 -0.19
Baht 34.68 34.62 -0.17
Peso 48.230 48.180 -0.10
Rupiah 12980 12980 0.00
Rupee 66.59 66.59 0.00
Ringgit 4.1210 4.1320 +0.27
*Yuan 6.6745 6.6745 0.00
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.97 120.30 +17.98
Sing dlr 1.3667 1.4177 +3.73
Taiwan dlr 31.343 33.066 +5.50
Korean won 1103.45 1172.50 +6.26
Baht 34.68 36.00 +3.81
Peso 48.23 47.06 -2.43
Rupiah 12980 13785 +6.20
Rupee 66.59 66.15 -0.65
Ringgit 4.1210 4.2935 +4.19
Yuan 6.6745 6.4936 -2.71
* Chinese financial markets are closed for holidays this week.
