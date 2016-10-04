Oct 4 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0105 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.97 101.66 -0.30 Sing dlr 1.3667 1.3651 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 31.343 31.330 -0.04 Korean won 1103.45 1101.30 -0.19 Baht 34.68 34.62 -0.17 Peso 48.230 48.180 -0.10 Rupiah 12980 12980 0.00 Rupee 66.59 66.59 0.00 Ringgit 4.1210 4.1320 +0.27 *Yuan 6.6745 6.6745 0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.97 120.30 +17.98 Sing dlr 1.3667 1.4177 +3.73 Taiwan dlr 31.343 33.066 +5.50 Korean won 1103.45 1172.50 +6.26 Baht 34.68 36.00 +3.81 Peso 48.23 47.06 -2.43 Rupiah 12980 13785 +6.20 Rupee 66.59 66.15 -0.65 Ringgit 4.1210 4.2935 +4.19 Yuan 6.6745 6.4936 -2.71 * Chinese financial markets are closed for holidays this week. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)