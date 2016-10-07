* Singapore c.bank to announce policy on Oct 14 * Pound's plunge briefly puts more pressure on Asia FX * Won, ringgit over 2-week lows * Lower U.S. jobless claims point to strong labour market (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday with caution increasing ahead of key U.S. jobs data, while regional units were on track for weekly losses after fears of a potential cut in the European Central Bank's stimulus spurred bond outflows. Regional currencies briefly came under further pressure from the British pound's plunge to a 31-year low. The sterling lost ground as anxiety over a "hard" exit by Britain from the European Union triggered a wave of selling. The Singapore dollar hovered around its lowest point in three and a half months as the city-state's central bank said it plans to announce its semiannual policy statement on Oct. 14. South Korea's won and Malaysia's ringgit slid to their weakest levels in more than two weeks. Investors were awaiting U.S. September nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day to gauge if the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by the year-end. The forecast is that 175,000 jobs were added last month. The U.S. jobs market already suggested strength as data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week to around a 43-year low, adding to prospects of a near-term tightening. Emerging Asian currencies are expected to weaken further if the September employment indicator supports projections that the Fed may increase borrowing costs in December, analysts and traders said. Regional currencies, as well as bonds, fell on concerns that possible tapering of the ECB's stimulus could reduce cheap money globally. "If employment data confirms strength in the U.S. economy, the Fed will have no choice but to hike rates. That will hurt Asian currencies," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. "Investors will have to consider if they need to cut bond holdings in the world including Asia. Bullish bond factors including ample liquidity backed by sluggish inflation and growth are waning," Jeong said. Doubts over the effects of global monetary policy easings are growing, while inflation rates are seen rising due to low bases and higher oil prices, she added. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar has lost 0.8 percent against the U.S. dollar so far this week as it slumped to 1.3743, its weakest since June 24 when Britain's vote to leave the EU rolled the global financial markets. Some investors bet on risks of possible easing by the Monetary Authority of Singapore next week, although the central bank is broadly expected to keep its exchange rate-based monetary policy this month. The won underperformed regional peers, having fallen 1.3 percent against the greenback so far this week. Foreign investors sold a combined net 963.6 billion won ($863.3 million) worth of South Korean bonds in the first three sessions of October, a financial regulator's preliminary data showed. Thailand's baht has slid 0.6 percent this week as offshore investors cut local bond holdings. The ringgit has lost 0.4 percent so far this week, tracking broad falls in Malaysia government bond prices despite higher oil prices and an unexpected increase in August exports. Taiwan's dollar has eased 0.3 percent for the week, while India's rupee has fallen 0.2 percent. The rupiah bucked regional depreciation with a 0.4 percent gain so far this week. Indonesia provides one of the highest government bond yields in Asia, attracting foreign investors. The Philippine peso has also risen this week by 0.3 percent. Foreign selling in Manila's equity market slowed, spurring currency traders to unwind some bearish bets on the currency. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0530 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.84 103.96 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.3736 1.3724 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 31.465 31.403 -0.20 Korean won 1116.20 1112.20 -0.36 Baht 34.89 34.84 -0.15 Peso 48.370 48.285 -0.18 Rupiah 12990 12986 -0.03 Rupee 66.78 66.69 -0.14 Ringgit 4.1500 4.1400 -0.24 *Yuan 6.6745 6.6745 +0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.84 120.30 +15.85 Sing dlr 1.3736 1.4177 +3.21 Taiwan dlr 31.465 33.066 +5.09 Korean won 1116.20 1172.50 +5.04 Baht 34.89 36.00 +3.17 Peso 48.37 47.06 -2.71 Rupiah 12990 13785 +6.12 Rupee 66.78 66.15 -0.95 Ringgit 4.1500 4.2935 +3.46 Yuan 6.6745 6.4936 -2.71 * Chinese financial markets are closed for holidays this week and will resume trade on Monday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)